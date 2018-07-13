We Happy Few Gets New Trailer Oozing BioShock Vibes

Compulsion Games and publisher Gearbox have released a brand-new trailer for the former’s upcoming drug-fueled action-adventure game, We Happy Few, which is poised to ship next month on PC and consoles.

The new trailer, titled “The ABCs of Happiness,” specifically serves as an overview of the game, previewing not only its premise, but its story, characters, combat, and gameplay mechanics.

For those that don’t know: We Happy Few was revealed back in 2015, but it didn’t garner considerable attention until E3 2016, when it stole the show at Microsoft’s media showcase.

Since then, the game has undergone multiple changes, making it less of a survival game, and more of your classic action-adventure narrative-driven game, though survival mechanics can still be seen within its gameplay.

The BioShock-esq game is scheduled to release August 10th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Below, you can read more about We Happy Few, courtesy of an official overview from Compulsion Games itself:

We Happy Few is the tale of a plucky bunch of moderately terrible people trying to escape from a lifetime of cheerful denial in the city of Wellington Wells. In this alternative 1960s England, conformity is key. You’ll have to fight or blend in with the drug-addled inhabitants, most of whom don’t take kindly to people who won’t abide by their not-so-normal rules.

Discover the retrofuturistic city’s dark history as you play through the intertwined narratives of three quietly rebellious citizens of Wellington Wells, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, as they face their pasts, prepare for the future, and engage in activities that aren’t exactly status quo in the artificially enthused society.

Retrofuturistic 1960s England

Set in retrofuturistic 1960s England, you will find a city ravaged by war and rebuilt by delusionally happy people. Everything appears joyful in Wellington Wells, including its roads, its people, and its omnipresent television personality: Uncle Jack! But, it’s actually a world on the brink of collapse. Come unveil its dark history, and discover how and why its residents came to be so beguilingly happy.

Three Interwoven Narratives

Play as three flawed characters who explore their own connections to the events surrounding the rebuilding of Wellington Wells. They each have a unique storyline in which they interpret and react to the events around them in different ways. As you hide, conform, or fight back as each of them, you will encounter dark humour, a spot of hope, and even some redemption along the way.

A Dystopia of Your Very Own

In We Happy Few, no two playthroughs are alike. While the citizens of Wellington Wells will always want to ensure that you’ve taken your Joy, the procedurally generated world will ensure that your experience with We Happy Few is different and unique. Wellington Wells is never quite like you remember it.

Take Your Joy…or Don’t. The Choice is Yours

– Customize your We Happy Few experience:

• Choose from a range of difficulties for new and experienced players alike,

• Play through the story, or make your own story by customizing the sandbox,

• Masochistic? Try permadeath!,

• Collect recipes, scavenge items, and craft dozens of weapons, tools, and devices,

• Creep, crush, or conform your way through puzzles and encounters, and

• Fight with the crazy weapons you can craft, or fight with your bare hands and don’t kill anyone!