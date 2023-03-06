Wii U Reports Warn of Bizarre Issue Killing Nintendo Console

New reports about the Wii U are warning owners of the Nintendo console that if they don't use the system it can brick the console entirely, rendering it nothing more than a piece of expensive plastic. This may sound bizarre, and it's unusual, but it reportedly has to do with an issue of the console's memory systems being corrupted. It's noted -- and Google searches confirm this -- that the issue has been documented by random Internet users over time, but it's only gaining traction now.

According to the reports, if not used for a prolonged period of time, the Wii U can develop a memory error -- more specifically, error 160-0103 -- that prevents the console from doing anything beyond the main menu. Right now, it appears the issue triggers at random and there is no solution.

"Some people around here love their Wii U (that's my case) so I thought I was going to share something I realized yesterday (not that I discovered this myself)," reads one report on NeoGAF. "A friend on another forum has tried using his Wii U after several years of it being in the box. And he gets a memory error. He can reach the main menu, but errors will occur etc...As I was searching the internet about this issue, I found tons of similar issues, with people never being able to make their console work again."

While multiple people have now reported this exact issue, it's still not very prevalent, likely for a variety of reasons, but the chief being the fact that not enough time has elapsed for enough consoles. Of course, many Wii U owners probably also haven't booted up their console in years, so there's a chance there are many more examples of this that haven't been discovered yet.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not addressed this growing controversy in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Of course, hardware failure is inevitable, to a degree, but the Wii U isn't very old. In fact, it won't even celebrate its 10-year anniversary until later this year. In other words, the fact it's already having corruption issues is a bit unexpected.

