xQc Calls Out “Stupid” Will Smith Chris Rock Slap Reaction

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is the latest to weigh in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars after the latter made a joke at the expense of the former’s wife while on stage. If you’ve been on the Internet for even a few minutes, you’ll know that the moment actually divided viewers and those that caught the action later on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and elsewhere. While most condemned Smith for his actions, some defended him. And of course, some also used it as an opportunity to flood the Internet with memes and further jokes.

During a recent Twitch stream, xQc not only called out Will Smith for his actions, but those that have been making jokes about the Oscars flare-up, labeling the latter as “stupid.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Holy f**k. That was just awkward,” said xQc. “That was a fat a** smack, though… Like, I get it. He made a bad joke. I get that he’s mad. But with the kind of slap that was, what if he actually hurt him?

The Twitch streamer continued:

“I don’t think escalating to physical stuff is ever okay. People are saying it’s funny and that he slapped him and rolled his a**. But I think escalating to physical violence is never the right option, even if it’s just a slap. I don’t think it’s needed. Even if he wanted to do that, he could have done it later or at another time. I don’t know. I get why people are laughing and making jokes, but I think it’s just f****g stupid. Will Smith is kind of an L lately.”

While xQc sometimes finds himself in the minority with his various takes, this time he seemingly finds himself in the majority, at least with his take on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you agree with xQc? Should people not be making fun of the incident?

H/T, Dexerto.