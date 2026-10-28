Witchbrook Release Date Finally Announced After Years of Anticipation

Witchbrook, the long-awaited cozy game from developer and publisher Chucklefish, finally has a release date. All the way back in 2018, Witchbrook was first announced by Chucklefish as a new life sim that would allow players to attend a wizarding school in the cutesy town of Mossport. Since then, Witchbrook has been hit with a handful of delays, as the project was previously planned to arrive in 2025 before then being pushed to 2026. And while the game’s launch date has once again slipped, this time into 2027, it fortunately won’t take long for Witchbrook to arrive once the new year rolls around.

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Announced as part of Nintendo’s new Indie World stream today, Chucklefish showed off a new trailer for Witchbrook that confirmed the game would be launching on January 28, 2027. This announcement is one that many have been eagerly waiting for since Witchbrook was unveiled countless years ago, which makes its official reveal somewhat surreal. As for the new trailer for Witchbrook, it happened to highlight many of the different activities that players can take part in within the game, whether it be tied to going to class, cultivating relationships with other denizens of Mossport, or playing with other friends in co-op.

You can find this new video for Witchbrook for yourself right here:

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Part of the reason why Witchbrook has been widely anticipated for so long is because Chucklefish assisted with publishing Stardew Valley, which is perhaps one of the most popular games ever in the “cozy” space. Although Stardew was solely developed by Eric Barone, Chucklefish’s experience working with the creator on the farming sim has led many to believe that there could be plenty of similarities with Witchbrook. This, combined with the compelling setting and backdrop of the game, has led to millions longing for Witchbrook to release sooner rather than later.

Although Witchbrook appeared during Nintendo’s Indie World presentation today, the game won’t only be coming to Nintendo platforms. Outside of Switch and Switch 2 consoles, Witchbrook will also land on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms next year. In addition, those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass will be able to download Witchbrook as part of their membership the moment that it becomes available.

How do you feel about Witchbrook now having a release date after so many years? And will you be playing it for yourself when it does roll out in January? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section.