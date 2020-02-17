Netflix’s The Witcher Is Still the Top Series in the World

Netflix’s The Witcher has been extremely popular for the streaming service. That’s just a fact at this point; something that’s known and seems to effect all things Witcher in terms of sales and popularity, with folks apparently getting into both the books and video games thanks to it. But how popular is it, actually, and does it have staying power? Well, according to a new report, it would seem that The Witcher is still on top of the world, almost two months later.

According to Business Insider, data firm Parrot Analytics says that Netflix’s The Witcher just so happens to still be “the most in-demand TV series globally across all platforms over the last 30 days (January 14 to February 12).” It’s on top of the world, and has been since pushing Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian, the weekly Star Wars series, out of that spot two months ago.

As for how Parrot Analytics determines exactly where various series rank against each other, Business Insider writes that it measures “demand expressions,” a standardized unit which “reflects the desire, viewership, and engagement of a series weighted by importance.” So, you know, take that as you will, but it’s known that The Witcher has been incredibly popular since release. It would seem that, by this measure, Netflix’s The Witcher is slowly descending in the United States, but worldwide it remains top dog.

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season, which appears to be currently filming. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.