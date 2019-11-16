The Witcher Showrunner Reveals a Death Sets Off Geralt’s Journey

As we move closer and closer to the release of the first season of Netflix’s The Witcher series on December 20th, more and more information about the upcoming adaptation continues to come to light. That includes even more interesting morsels of information from interviews with folks from the cast as well as showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich. In a recently published interview, Hissrich even revealed a surprising fact about the beginning of Geralt of Rivia’s journey in the show: it would appear that it starts with a significant death.

“So I went through and with the writers picked out not just my favourite stories, although I picked some of my favourites, but the stories that I thought best illustrated what The Witcher is about,” Hissrich apparently told the British magazine SciFiNow, as transcribed by Witcher fansite Redanian Intelligence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And that’s kind of where we start off,” Hissrich continued. “Geralt is almost 100 years old when the series starts and we find him in the middle of a journey. Then there’s the death of a character and that’s what launches him off onto his journey and that starts to complicate things for a man who thought he’d had it all figured out. It’s a pretty fun place to start, it’s really a character on the edge of a new journey.”

What do you think of Hissrich’s description of how Geralt begins the series? Are you excited to see how the world of The Witcher is adapted into a television series? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming series on its press site:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service on December 20th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming adaptation right here.