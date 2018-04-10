Wolfenstein II Nintendo Switch Direct Feed Footage Looks Phenomenal

Though it obviously won’t look like the high-end PC footage some experience, the Nintendo Switch version of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is definitely impressive on its own right. When Nintendo first announced a few of their bigger ports coming to the hybrid console, many were hesitant to get excited in a world of 1080p and 4K. Still, the Big N continued to impress with their stunning Skyrim and DOOM ports, and now we feel so much better about being hyped for the next title up!

In the video above, courtesy of our friends over at GameSpot, we can see a direct feed of killing those nazis on the handheld! Though we’ve had previous looks at how the port would handle in the past, this gameplay is by far the most impressive. Even being downgraded from that of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 counterparts, it still looks damn good and will be one of those titles that will be great to take with you on the go. We’re not going to lie, we’re pretty stoked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We still don’t have a release date yet for when the Bethesda title will make its way onto the hybrid platform, but we do know that it’s coming out this year. For now, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

Are you excited to see the latest port make it to the Nintendo platform? What other beloved AAA titles would you like to see make the switch? Sound off on all of your Nintendo Switch hopes and dreams in the comment section below and tell us all about it, because we’re crossing our fingers hard for a Fallout port down the line …

For more about the Switch version of the title, this is what Nintendo had to say:

“America, 1961. Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity’s last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution.”

The Mission: Liberate America from the Nazis

Strap in for a heart-pounding journey as you fight the Nazi war machine on American soil. As BJ Blazkowicz, protect your family and friends, forge new alliances and face the demons of your troubled past as you rally pockets of resistance to overthrow the Nazi occupation.

The People: Rally the Resistance

Immerse yourself in a world brought to life by unforgettable characters who bring a new level of personality to the franchise. Reunite with your friends and fellow freedom fighters such as Anya, Caroline, Bombate, Set, Max Hass, Fergus or Wyatt, and befriend new characters such as Horton and Grace as you take on the evil Frau Engel and her Nazi army.

The Arsenal: Wield Devastating Guns and Future Tech

Blast Nazis to bits with high-tech weaponry such as the Laserkraftwerk, a multi-purpose, high-intensity laser weapon that can disintegrate enemies, or the Dieselkraftwerk, a rapid-fire, gas-powered grenade launcher that can devastate groups of enemies, or get up close and personal with advanced pistols, submachine guns, and hatchets. When you need a little more versatility, upgrade and dual-wield your favorite guns!

The Plan: Kill Every Nazi in Your Way

Everyone’s favorite pastime! Unleash your inner war hero as you annihilate Nazis in new and hyper-violent ways. Lock and load futuristic guns and discover BJ’s new set of abilities as you fight to free America. Regardless of your playstyle, invent all-new ways of stabbing, shooting, and killing Nazis.