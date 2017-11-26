Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Gets The Honest Trailers Treatment

It’s been a solid month and change since the release of Wolfenstein II, but despite the game’s political hype and perfectly direct marketing, it appears that sales aren’t going so hot. This might be because while the game delivers tenfold on an unexpectedly intriguing story, a great script and fantastic graphics, it completely falls short where things count the most: in the gameplay.

Dodgy, repetitive stages have left players wishing for more, and all of this takes center stage in the latest Honest Trailers video, which advertises the game as “Man in the High Castle… if it was directed by Robert Rodriguez.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Smosh’s Honest Trailers delivered their take on the game, highlighting soul-crushing decisions and a player character that actually evokes a sense of empathy in his portrayal. The diverse cast, rich storyline and classic Nazi-killing fun are on full display until an almost record-scratch moment, where the shoddy gameplay and boring repetitiveness are put under the spotlight for dissection. “Discover first-person shooter gameplay that doesn’t quite live up to the storyline,” says the narrator during a heavy metal key change, trashing the game’s insane difficulty and the fact that the best strategy in most boss fights means running around in circles. The trailer went as far as saying that the experience leaves the player “feeling less like a super soldier… and more like a wet paper bag.” The trailer also takes a shot at the game’s setting itself, describing how one grey nazi facility after another gets repetitive and boring — fast.

Other highlights of the video include some of the game’s weirdest moments, including one scene that includes drug-induced rainbow creature hallucinations. Killing nazis really takes it out of you, evidently, and the weirdness — as some players already know — doesn’t stop there. Thankfully, Honest Trailers doesn’t hold back when it comes to showing some of those details.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is available now for Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC.