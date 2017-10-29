This Player Made It Through Wolfenstein II In Under 80 Minutes

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is an enormous shooter, one that has intricate design that fans of the series will love – along with a fair share of Nazis to kill. You can check out our review here, and then watch as a YouTube gamer manages to conquer the game in just under 80 minutes. Yep, you read that correctly.

The YouTuber, who goes by the name DraQu, recently posted a runthrough of the sequel, where he managed to make his way through the entire thing in just around an hour and a half. There were sections that couldn’t be skipped, where he explained it took a bit longer to get through them, but otherwise, he skips story sequences, runs through hubs and simply wipes out whatever competition needs to be taken out to eventually meet his goal. And it’s something else.

There are minor spoilers ahead, of course, including how the game ends, so you may want to proceed with caution. Still, it’s a fascinating watch, as we’ve been seeing a lot of speedruns lately, and, considering the challenge that Wolfenstein II brings to the table, this is one of the more interesting ones. DraQu makes it look like a breeze.

Granted, by taking this speedrun route, you miss out on a good chunk of the story, including how Blazkowicz and company are turning the tide against the Nazi regime with their occupancy in the United States. But you do get to see some real good action as well, with DraQu basically speeding his way down corridors and shooting everything in his path in some situations to get to that point. This no doubt took a lot of practice, but, as you can see from the video above, it’s really paid off.

DraQu is no stranger to speedruns in the world of Wolfenstein, as he also set a first place record for beating The New Order from 2013 in record time, conquering it in just about 1:31:16, including skipping cut scenes and all. We’d love to see what he can do with The Old Blood. For now, though, enjoy his latest run above!

Wolfenstein II: The New Order is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and releases next spring for Nintendo Switch.