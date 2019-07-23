Wolfenstein: Youngblood Progression Details Revealed

The next Wolfenstein adventure is set to arrive in just a couple days, bringing with it a different experience than what fans of the series are used to. BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph, will be bringing the justice to Nazis in Paris as they search for their missing father. Now that we know the game will be arriving on PC a day earlier than consoles, fans are excited to get their hands on it. That said, Bethesda has officially revealed more details regarding the progression system that will be featured in Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Taking to the Bethesda website, community manager Andre Carlos discussed how players will be able to upgrade their Power Suits and weapons as they play through Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Players will earn Ability Points as they progress through the game, allowing them to give the Power Suit upgrades in three different areas: Mind, Muscle, and Power.

The Mind ability tree will offer players various perks such as picking up more ammo off of dead Nazis, additional health and armor upon being revived, having a fully-loaded clip upon switching weapons, and more. As for the Muscle ability tree, players can unlock upgrades that allow them to carry more ammo, have more total armor, store heavy weapons, and more. The Power tree will allow players to get their hands on some interesting abilities, including a cloaking device, a shoulder slam that will “turn enemies into paste,” and some hidden things that have yet to be revealed.

As for the weapons featured throughout Wolfenstein: Youngblood, players will be able to modify various components to improve their arsenal. These components include receiver, sights, magazine, muzzle, and stock. “There are three brands of weapon upgrades: Nadel, which improves your accuracy; Tempo, which boosts your weapon’s speed and fire rate; and Stier, which increases damage,” according to the post. “Depending on the component slot, these upgrades might also give additional effects (such as a Stier drum magazine having a higher magazine capacity) and matching any three of the same upgrade type on a single weapon will grant a powerful brand bonus.”

Weapon upgrades will be acquired through purchasing them with Silver Coins, the in-game currency that is earned by playing the game and found around Paris. This is not to be confused with Gold Bars, which are purchasable with real money and can only be used to buy cosmetic skins.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will be arriving on July 25th for PC and on July 26th for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

