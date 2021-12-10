Wonder Woman Video Game Announced

WB Games has announced a brand new Wonder Woman video game. The game is being developed by Monolith Productions, the maker of Middle-Earth: Shadow of War. The game is described as a single player open-world action game that will introduce an original story set within the DC Universe. Notably, the game will be powered by the Nemesis System, the same system used by Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor. Notably, the game will use the Nemesis System to forge connections with both enemies and allies.

No other details were announced for the new video game, such as a release date, platform, or relationship with other DC video games. This marks the first time that Wonder Woman has received her very own solo video game. You can check out the initial trailer below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monolith Productions is best known for Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel Middle-Earth: Shadow of War. Shadow of Mordor went on to win Game of the Year back in 2014, in part due to its Nemesis System that progressed various NPCs that managed to kill the player throughout the course of the game. Monolith hasn’t published a game since Shadow of War, so it’s likely that they’ve been working on the Wonder Woman game since then.

This will be the first time that Wonder Woman has gotten a dedicated solo video game, outside of an obscure Flash Player game released back in 2011. Although long considered part of the “trinity” of core DC superheroes (along with Batman and Superman) and the star of a popular live-action TV series, the character hasn’t received the same dedicated push until recently. Wonder Woman has appeared in multiple movies, including two solo movies directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot. Wonder Woman has also had prominent roles in multiple video game projects, most notably the Injustice franchise. It’s widely expected that Wonder Woman will also make an appearance in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game being released next year.

Obviously, this will be a major release and we’ll likely get more information in the coming months. Expect to hear more news on this major Wonder Woman project soon here on ComicBook.com.