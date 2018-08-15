Celebrate ‘World of Warcraft’ Battle for Azeroth With a Metalica-Inspired Launch Trailer

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is finally here and players are fighting harder than ever for the factions they’ve pledged their loyalties to in an expansion that brings all of that fighting to an incredible apex. But World of Warcraft isn’t just conquering in Azeroth, it’s conquering the music scene. Well, sort of.

Blizzard revealed two new trailers, one to the tune of Metallica, to celebrate the highly anticipated expansion that’s live now. The first is titled “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” and cuts all of the previously revealed footage from gameplay, cinematics, and the animated shorts to preface the lore going in and how tremendous the fight for loyalty truly is. As Saurang mentioned, there are only two things that matter: Loyalty and Honor and both of these ideals are tested in Battle for Azeroth.

The second is called Embers of War that veers away from the cinematic and more into the action game’s cut scenes.

It shows off two sides of a similar coin with the figureheads for both the Alliance and the Horde facing off in a play for power. Whether it be purely for power, for honor, loyalty, or vengeance, both sides have something worth fighting for and both sides are willing to do just that no matter the cost.

As for World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, the latest expansion is now live and ready to be enjoyed! For more about the latest expansion:

“Azeroth paid a terrible price to end the apocalyptic march of the Legion’s crusade—but even as the world’s wounds are tended, it is the shattered trust between the Alliance and Horde that may prove the hardest to mend. In Battle for Azeroth, the fall of the Burning Legion sets off a series of disastrous incidents that reignites the conflict at the heart of the Warcraft saga. As a new age of warfare begins, Azeroth’s heroes must set out on a journey to recruit new allies, race to claim the world’s mightiest resources, and fight on several fronts to determine whether the Horde or Alliance will lead Azeroth into its uncertain future.”