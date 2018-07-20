World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth Pre-Patch Was a Hot Mess, Hotfix Deployed

The World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth pre-patch went live this week with tons of new content for fans of the MMORPG from Blizzard to enjoy. Unfortunately, it was a hot mess. From game-breaking bugs, to balding, the arrival of the upcoming expansion’s pre-party was met with a resounding “fail.” Luckily, the team at Blizzard quickly began work to rectify this, even hosting a livestream to talk to fans. Good guy Blizzard has since deployed a hot fix to tackle all of those achievement, quests, and other miscellaneous bugs riddled throughout the online game.

Before going into the patch details themselves, Blizzard did preface their hotfix by saying, “Here you’ll find a list of hotfixes that address various issues related to World of Warcraft: Battle For Azeroth. Some of the hotfixes below take effect the moment they were implemented, while others may require scheduled realm restarts to go into effect. Please keep in mind that some issues cannot be addressed without a client-side patch update. This list will be updated as additional hotfixes are applied.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Classes

Death Knight Unholy Gravewarden Armaments 4-piece set bonus now reduces the cooldown of Army of the Dead by 2.0 seconds per Rune spent (was 6.0 seconds per Rune spent).

Hunter Marksmanship Serpenstalker Guise 2-piece set bonus has been changed to increase all physical damage dealt by 5% (was an incorrect melee attack power increase). The Trick Shots effect will now always correctly apply when Multi-Shot hits three or more targets.

Mage Shimmer should not interrupt channeled spells. Displacement functions correctly if you cast Shimmer while casting another spell.

Warrior Protectio n Juggernaut Battlegear 2-piece set bonus has been changed to increase Armor by 5%.



Creatures and NPCs

Damage dealt by all creatures below level 100 has been reduced by up to 25%.

Defeating Shok’Thokar creatures in Desolace now grants both Gelkis and Magram reputation.

The Sky Crystal no longer instantly kills Alani when used by a high-level player, and Alani is once again lootable.

Dungeons and Raids

Antorus, the Burning Throne Reduced the damage done by a number of “tank swap” abilities throughout the zone. Argus the Unmaker Reduced the damage dealt by Sweeping Scythe by 30%.

The Arcway Ivanyr Volatile Magic damage reduced on Mythic difficulty.

Dire Maul Prince Tortheldrin Whirlwind should no longer deal excessive damage.

Heart of Fear Empress Shek’zeer Casting spells within Shek’zeer’s Dissonance Field once again depletes its energy.

Neltharion’s Lair Dargrul Corrected an issue that caused Dargrul’s energy to refill too rapidly.

The Nighthold Gul’dan Soul Siphon no longer heals for an excessive amount.

Return to Karazhan Shade of Medivh Piercing Missiles should no longer deal excessive damage.



Scarlet Halls Houndmaster Braun Bloody Mess should no longer deal excessive damage.

Scarlet Monastery Commander Durand Dashing Strike no longer deals excessive damage.

Ulduar Reforged Hammer of Ancient Kings should again reliably drop from Yogg-Saron for “Val’anyr, Hammer of Ancient Kings”.



Player versus Player

The effectiveness of trinkets that are obtained via PvE sources such as Dungeons and Raids have been reduced by 75% in PvP.

Arenas and Battlegrounds Corrected the amount of damage dealt by players to creatures and vehicles in Alterac Valley and Isle of Conquest. Fixed a bug that prevented end-of-match rewards from dropping at the end of Battlegrounds and Arenas.



War Mode Premade Group Finder groups in the Quest and World Boss categories will now properly filter listing according to the War Mode state of the party leader and potential applicants.



Professions

Fixed a bug that prevented several First Aid recipe items from requiring the appropriate Profession.

Corrected an issue that could cause Draenor Garrison NPCs to fail to offer work orders.

Alchemy Fixed a bug preventing players from discovering new Pandaren Alchemy recipes. Some older-expansion flasks no longer provide more stats than Legion flasks and potions.



Cooking The cooking achievement Dinner Impossible no longer requires Strand of the Ancients.



Fishing Fixed a bug that prevented some players from gaining Legion fishing ranks when using rare fish.



Herbalism Fixed an issue that could cause herb nodes from Outland through Pandaria to yield the wrong herb type.

Mining Corrected an issue that could cause players to receive no ore from mining nodes.



Quests

The start of the Mage Tower artifact storyline quest no longer requires an impossible-to-meet artifact trait condition.

Fixed an issue that could cause Strom’kar to be invisible to certain races during its acquisition.

The Slitherblade Naga vehicle’s abilities should now deal damage and heal properly on “Wetter than Wet”.

The Frightened Miner should now reliably follow his path for “Miner Troubles”.

The delicious contents of Yak’s Milk Flask again heals “Fallen Sentinels”.

Wyrmcult Blackwhelps can now be collected for “Whelps of the Wyrmcult”.

General Nazgrim is again present for “The Art of War” and “Warchief’s Command: Jade Forest”.

During “Bringer of the Light” at the Exodar, Fel Annihilator’s Sonic Boom no longer deals excessive damage.

This is in addition to the previous hotfix that deployed on July 18th:

Classes

Demon Hunter Chaos Brand correctly has unlimited duration outside of PvP.



Druid Restoration Tranquility’s heal-over-time can correctly critically heal.

Hunter Marksmanship Explosive Shot will now correctly despawn if the projectile collides with an obstacle or reaches maximum range, and refund partial cost and cooldown.

Monk Mystic Touch correctly has unlimited duration outside of PvP.



Mage Arcane Soul of the Archmage now grants the talent Amplification (was Temporal Flux). When Arcane Missiles activate Clearcasting, the subsequent (free) Missiles will correctly have reduced channel time and be affected by Slipstream.

Priest Shadow Psychic Horror is correctly usable below level 74.

Shaman Restoration Soul of the Farseer should now correctly grant the talent Echo of the Elements.



Dungeons and Raids

Tomb of Sargeras Maiden of Vigilance Wrath of the Creators should no longer deal excessive damage.

Icecrown Citadel Lady Deathwhisper again has an appropriate amount of mana.

Dire Maul Alzzin the Wildshaper’s Wild Generation should no longer heal for an excessive amount.

The Arcatraz Fixed a bug causing Eredar Deathbringer to deal much more damage than intended.



NPCs

Fixed a bug causing centaurs in Desolace to deal more damage than intended.

Druids can again interact with Skycaller Faeb.

Player versus Player

Honor and Conquest rewards for Epic Battlegrounds have been increased.

Corrected the amount of damage dealt by players to creatures and vehicles in Alterac Valley and Isle of Conquest.

Professions

Corrected the display of ranks in Profession recipe windows.

Quests

The Staff of Pei-Zhi can again be looted for “An Urgent Plea”.

Fixed a bug preventing the completion of some Garrison campaign quests in Draenor.

In Highmountain, Small Ceremonial Drum can again be interacted with for “Ceremonial Drums”.

Merchant Greenfield again gives the player seeds for “Learn and Grow I: Seeds”.

Fixed a bug preventing Kol Ironpaw from grilling the Bloody Plainshawk Leg for “A Gift for Fung”.

It is again possible to collect Fizzle’s Hand for “Fizzled”.

Aprika’s Doll can again be collected for “Small Comforts”.

Players can again interact with Mana-Drained Whelplings for “Their Dying Breaths”.

The Eye of Kilrogg is again obtainable for “Eye See You”.

The Soulweave Vessel can again be looted for “The Cure For Death” and “Vessel of Virtue”.

World

Legion Assaults now correctly scale down to player level 98.

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth begins August 14th!

Feel free to join the author of this story over on Twitter – that is if you don’t mind talking to a hardcore Horde player (we can be obnoxious) – @DirtyEffinHippy.