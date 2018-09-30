‘World of Warcraft’ Fan Re-imagines Illidan as a Woman

Illidan Stormrage, otherwise known as The Betrayer,’ first made his debut in the Warcraft universe in Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos but he had a major role in the previous World of Warcraft expansion ‘Legion.’ A former Night Elf, this demon is huge and now one talented artist has re-imagined the iconic Demon Hunter as a woman – and it works perfectly.

With the familiar markings and warglaives, everything about Illidian is essentially the same aside from gender – even the blindings are the same. Personally, I like that the artist also kept a determinedly neutral expression as well, something most often seen on the character in-game.

The artist Agelos Apostolopoulos does incredible work. In fact, we recently shared his take on The Witcher’s Ciri in another world created by Blizzard: Overwatch.

According to Blizzard, “The night elf Illidan Stormrage was born before the War of the Ancients, a conflict that erupted over 10,000 years prior to the Third War, when the chaotic Burning Legion invaded Azeroth. Driven by jealous over his brother’s budding relationship with Tyrande Whisperwind), Illidan feigned allegiance to the Burning Legion and Sargeras, seemingly offering his aid while secretly plotting to destroy the Legion from within.

“Eventually, Illidan, Tyrande, Malfurion, and the Night Elves repelled the Legion invasion, causing the Well of Eternity to implode – but not before Illidan drew several vials of its water to create new fonts of power. When the Night Elves reached Kalimdor and saw Illidan had used the vials to create a new Well of Eternity, they were furious – they saw one of their own covered in demonic tattoos and with his amber eyes burned out – they did not know he helped to defeat the Legion and thought he sought to bring them back to Azeroth once again. Malfurion admonished Illidan for his irresponsible use of magic and when Illidan would not give up his power, he was imprisoned far beneath the surface of the land by his brother and Cenarius.”

Don’t forget to support the artist! You can check out the rest of Agelo’s work right here!