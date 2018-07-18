World of Warcraft No Longer Has an Upfront Free, All Previous Expansions Now Free

Now that the pre-patch for World of Warcraft’s Battle for Azeroth is now live as we await the full expansion’s release, Blizzard is offering up an even more enticing incentive for new players to join up and choose their side. Up until recently, players would need to purchase the base game, the subsequent expansions, and a subscription to play monthly. Blizzard is ditching most of that, making the game itself free and all of its DLC with only the sub fee itself remaining.

This is perfect for those that have been interested in joining this long-standing franchise and its loyal players. For being over a decade old, the MMORPG continues to show the world why it has such a lasting impact on the gaming community. Thanks to recent changes to how the game is sold, players can either set up a recurring payment for the subscription itself or – like I do – play for time cards so that those times you just need to take a break and play something else you’re not still paying for a stagnant game.

According to Blizzard’s revamped shop page, “”Get access to World of Warcraft and every expansion through Legion with your subscription—no additional purchase required. Begin your journey today and play up to level 110 through six expansions of adventure!”

That’s six expansions of lore-drenched adventures, no matter if you’re aligned with the Alliance or the Horde (the Horde is clearly the correct choice). It’s the perfect time to craft your own hero and jump into the fray in search of incredible treasures, heartbreaking narratives, and even play against other players in the game’s PvP world. There’s a lot to enjoy, and now even easier to do just that!

“In Battle for Azeroth, the stakes for the Alliance and the Horde are incredibly high, and a player’s faction will have a more meaningful impact on their experience than in any World of Warcraft expansion to date,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. “Whether they’re journeying to unexplored lands to recruit allies or fighting to secure war resources, players will redefine what it truly means to be ‘For the Horde’ or ‘For the Alliance’ when the expansion arrives this August.”

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth begins August 14th!

Feel free to join the author of this story over on Twitter – that is if you don’t mind talking to a hardcore Horde player (we can be obnoxious) – @DirtyEffinHippy.