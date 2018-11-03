‘World of Warcraft’: Lost Honor Cinematic Will Have You Questioning Your Allegiance

BlizzCon 2018 day 2 is in full swing, but we can’t stop thinking about that opening cinematic for World of Warcraft and what honor means for the warring factions.

For those that have played the latest expansion Battle for Azeroth, some of you may remember the opening quest that sees a confrontation with Varok Saurfang as he talks about the curse of honor. Now we see exactly what he meant by that in the video above, where Saurfang was kept prisoner in the heart of the Alliance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “Boy King” Anduin Wrynn, leader of the Alliance, personally visits Saurfang in his cell. When asked why he didn’t simply kill the Horde member, a regretful looking Wrynn saw a way to end the fighting once and for all – by zeroing in on Sylvanas, the war chief that Saurfang believes will be the end of what it means to be for the Horde.

This cinematic game on the heels of the Tides of Vengeance content update coming soon that brings a new Warfront and a raid that will – for the first time – pit the Alliance vs. the Horde face-to-face.

During Blizzard’s opening ceremony for their celebration, they showed off a cutscene depicting a brand new Warfront where we saw a Horde squad completely overrun by Malfurion Stormrage and other Druids. While Alliance players aid Malfurion in his brutality and fight for reclaimation, the Horder camp can defend their honor for everything they know in the world of Azeroth.

“The war between the Horde and the Alliance reaches a crucial turning point in Tides of Vengeance, the upcoming first major content update for Battle for Azeroth that will bring new content including the Battle of Dazar’alor raid, the Battle for Darkshore warfront, and more,” said Blizzard in a recent press statement.

The Tides of Vengeance adventure officially kicks off on December 11th and the Lost Honor cinematic truly showcases that it’s not just a black-and-white war. This war has raged and raged until there was nothing left but hatred and blind loyalty, but it looks like that is all about to change as the line blurs between the two.