Hilarious World Of Warcraft Mod Brings Owen Wilson’s “Wow” Into the Game

Let’s cut to the chase – mods are weird. Really weird. It’s where us as fans can let our freak flag fly and sometimes it comes off as beautiful recreations for an enriched experience, where other times will make you say “wow!” But only if you say it in Owen Wilson‘s voice like this new World of Warcraft mod.

So after we stopped laughing for a billion years, it was time to download and it is GLORIOUS. The sweet new in-game modification to the massively popular World of Warcraft online game comes from redditor SweetsourNostradamus – and with a name like that, you just know it’s good. The mod itself is called Owen Wilson Crit Sound and it’s so simple, it hurts. But there’s beauty in simplicity and let’s just say … we’re not mad at it. But don’t just take our word for it, you need to witness it for yourself:

Who knew Owen Wilson could be so inspiring? Plus … it’s Owen freakin’ Wilson, who doesn’t want to hear his heartfelt “Wows” while battling it out and staking claim above those filthy Alliance scum (kidding!)? To download it for yourself (please do), you can check out the full mod page right here. Trust us, it’s worth it.

More about the mod:

A simple aura that plays one of 16 different Owen Wilson “Wow” sound clips when you crit.

1. Close out of WoW

2. //sweetsour.live/owenwilson – download the audio files here; the download button is in the top-right corner.

3. Extract the “AUDIO” folder and place it into your “Interface” folder. If done correctly, your “Interface” folder should have an “AddOn” folder and “AUDIO” folder.

4. [OPTIONAL] For “loud” Owen Wilson Wow sound pack, go to //sweetsour.live/owenwilsonloud

5. [OPTIONAL] Extract the sound file to Interface\AUDIO\owen-wilson

Ignoring Spells

You can add the ability to ignore certain spells.

1. With this aura selected, navigate to the “Actions” tab.

2. Click the “Expand” button.

3. Add spells to the list provided as shown (case-sensitive)

