WWE 2K Battlegrounds Patch Includes New Animations and Paves Way for New Wrestlers

✖

WWE 2K Battlegrounds featured 70 wrestlers at launch, but 2K did say that more were coming down the line, and a new patch is the first part of that rollout. Patch 5 is live on PS4 now and will be rolling out soon for all other platforms, but it's the tweet 2K released with the patch that caught our attention, as among the various fixes and updates they mentioned that the patch "will also support some of the upcoming roster additions". They said new details regarding the first wave of new characters would hit next week, and you can find their full comments below.

Earlier today, we released a patch on the PS4, that will be available on the other platforms over the weekend. Aside from addressing a few reported gameplay concerns, the patch will also support some of the upcoming roster additions... — WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) October 30, 2020

...We’ll have more details about the first wave of new characters next week, so stay tuned! Patch notes: https://t.co/0SxBtGmMXI — WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) October 30, 2020

The patch also adds several unique animations for 8 different superstars, and hopefully, more new animations will be coming soon.

Here's everything that's rolling out for Patch 5.

KoTB Updates

Performance improvements on the King of the Battleground game mode.

King gets eliminated if no players have been eliminated after the countdown runs out

Addressed reported concerns that crashes may occur while queueing up King of the Battleground

Addressed reported concerns that crashes may occur while in the Options menu in King of the Battleground

Addressed reported concerns on throws being overpowered on the King of the Battleground.

Addressed reported concerns that a soft lock may occur on the Pause Menu before ending a match.

Addressed reported concerns that the number of players may display incorrectly in King of the Battleground

General Updates

Added new hair and clothing options for Character Creator.

Added 8 new unique animations for Superstars (Edge, Big E, Big Show, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Naomi, Nia Jax).

General improvements to game balancing and AI.

General improvements to gameplay and player controls.

General improvements to the user interface.

Addressed reported concerns that a soft lock may occur in Character Editor.

Addressed reported concerns related to throws from the floor.

Stability improvements.

You can find the official description for WWE 2K Battlegrounds below.

"The world of WWE is your Battleground with all-new, over the top, in-your-face arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle it out in outlandish interactive environments around the world. Compete in your favorite match types with an arsenal of exaggerated maneuvers, special abilities, and devastating power-ups, including steel Cage, Royal rumble, Fatal four way and more, as Mauro Ranallo and Jerry 'the King' Lawler Call all the mayhem! Are you ready to enter the Battleground?"

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch right now.

What new wrestlers do you want to see in the game? Let us know in the comments, and as always feel free to talk all things WWE 2K Battlegrounds with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!