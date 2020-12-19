WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster Update Adds Street Profits, Sting, Bret Hart, and More

Soon fans will have even more superstars to throw down in the ring with in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, as a mix of legends and current Raw and SmackDown superstars are headed to the game throughout the month of December. There will be 14 new superstars in total, as well as 3 arenas, and they will start hitting the game on Wednesday, December 23rd. The new additions include legends like Ric Flair, Sting, Diesel, Razor Ramone, Bret Hart, and more, while the current era is represented by stars like The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), Sami Zayn, Chad Cable, and more.

Some of the stars will be unlocked right from the get-go, while others will need to be unlocked with Battle Bucks. The new additions will roll out from December 23rd through January 20th, and you can check out all the new roster additions below.

(Photo: 2K)

Wednesday, December 23*:

Ric Flair;

Sheamus;

Montez Ford (unlocked);

Sting (unlocked);

Holiday Arena.

Wednesday, December 30*:

Diesel;

Razor Ramon;

Angelo Dawkins (unlocked);

Winter Bear Arena.

Wednesday, January 6*:

Bret Hart;

Sami Zayn (unlocked).

(Photo: 2K)

Wednesday, January 13*:

Chad Gable;

Akam (unlocked).

Wednesday, January 20*:

Roddy Piper;

Fandango;

Rezar (unlocked).

You can find the official description for WWE 2K Battlegrounds below.

"The world of WWE is your Battleground with all-new, over the top, in-your-face arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle it out in outlandish interactive environments around the world. Compete in your favorite match types with an arsenal of exaggerated maneuvers, special abilities, and devastating power-ups, including steel Cage, Royal rumble, Fatal four way and more, as Mauro Ranallo and Jerry 'the King' Lawler Call all the mayhem! Are you ready to enter the Battleground?"

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch right now.

Who do you want to see added to the game next? Let us know in the comments, and as always feel free to talk all things WWE 2K Battlegrounds with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!