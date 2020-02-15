WWE 2K20’s Southpaw Regional Wrestling DLC Features Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Johnny Gargano, and more

WWE 2K20 did not have the smoothest of launches, but since the initial release the game has been steadily patching things and releasing new content as part of its 2K Originals line, and its newest content pack might be its best one yet. The new 2K Originals Southpaw Regional Wrestling set is now live, and it features a fun and over the top take on your favorite superstars as well as a story straight out of Dukes of Hazzard or Dallas. You’ll be taking on the evil banker Mr. Mackelroy to win back your precious Southpaw Regional Wrestling promotion, and you’ll do so with new takes on stars like Becky Lynch, Johnny Gargano, Kairi Sane, and Charlotte Flair.

In fact, you can check out the new Charlotte, now known as Georgia Washington Charlotte Flair, in the image below, and you can see some of the content in action in the brand new trailer, which gives you a great idea of how fun this theme is.

In addition to the new Showcase, you’ll also get new Story Towers, new arenas, a host of unlockable characters, and more, and you can find the full list of content below.

WWE 2K20 Originals: Southpaw Regional Wrestling Content

New Showcase

Southpaw Regional Wrestling kicks off with its biggest show of the summer, but there’s just one problem. Evil banker Mr. Mackelroy has purchased the company and intends to destroy it!

Fortunately for the Southpaw crew, fine print in the contract includes a loophole allowing Southpaw to win back ownership. They must beat Mr. Mackelroy’s intimidating squad in a best-of-five series of matches. Can they do the impossible and beat the bully?

New Story Towers

“Cult of Rasslersize” – Misfit Molly Becky Lynch finds herself in the presence of hottest new workout trend, Rasslersize. These aerobics fitness freaks want Misfit Molly to join, and they’re not taking no for an answer.

“What Goes Around…” – Mr. Mackelroy Tyler Breeze finds himself on the wrong side of a business deal gone wrong, and a shadowy figure has sent a band of debt collectors disguised as a glam rock band to collect his debt.

“Tower of Prep” – The Perth Preppies (The IIconics) are bratty rich kids who believe they deserve a shot at Southpaw’s Women’s Tag Championship, but the rest of the women’s division has other plans.

“A Man and his Chickens” – Big Bartholomew Rusev lives a simple life. He wrestles and cares for his chickens. Mr. Mackelroy has kidnapped his chickens and plans to turn them into nuggets unless Big Bart can make it through his gauntlet of goons. At the end of it all, the terrible Sea Creature awaits.

“Street Ninja Showdown” – Ninjas have kidnapped Zack Ryder’s girlfriend, who also happens to be the President of the United States. Street Zack Ryder and Street Curt Hawkins hit the pavement to rescue her in a throwback to beat ’em up games.

New WWE Superstar Characters:

Georgia Washington Charlotte Flair

Dosvetanya Lana

Bad Hair Day Ember Moon

Misfit Molly Becky Lynch

Samantha Urai Kairi Sane

Sasha Memorybanks Sasha Banks

Bay Lee Billionaire Bayley

Mackelroy Tyler Breeze

Glam Rocker Johnny Gargano

Sea Creature

Two New Arenas

Southpaw Summer Breakout ’87

Max Headlock’s

And More

New voiceover and commentary

New themed Superstar parts

New themed Create-an-Arena parts

New themed weapons

