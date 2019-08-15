WWE 2K20 Originals Introduces Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’

There’s a lot to get excited about with 2K’s new assortment of content for WWE 2K20, but one of the biggest new additions in the game’s first DLC pack is the newest sensation to hit WWE. That would be none other than the reinvention of Bray Wyatt, who is now known as The Fiend. The new persona leaves his old identity in the dust (or in that rather gruesome lantern) and is already putting fear into every other superstar. Now fans have the chance to play as The Fiend for the first time in a WWE game thanks to the first WWE 2K20 Originals pack Bump In The Night.

Wyatt’s new character fits in perfectly with the horror-esque theme of the Bump In The Night pack, which also includes redesigned horror versions of other superstars like Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Aleister Black, and more, but that’s not the only version of Wyatt you’ll get to control.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans will also have the chance to play as the Swampfather version of Wyatt in the regular modes but also in the new storyline introduced in Bump In The Night, as well as in the special 2K Towers.

As for the WWE 2K20 Originals pack, you can see all your available options below, and you will get the first DLC completely free if you pre-order the standard edition of the game.

All four WWE 2K20 Originals included

– WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition – $89.99 (a $129.93 value)

– WWE 2K20 SmackDown! 20th Anniversary Edition – $129.99 (a $249.93 value)

A la Carte Options

– WWE 2K20 Standard Edition Pre-Order – $59.99 (a $74.98 value) – Pre-Order includes WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night*

– WWE 2K20 Backstage Pass – $29.99 ($44.97 value): Save on WWE 2K20 Originals with this bundle featuring packs 2-4. (Deluxe and Collector’s Edition consumers may download all WWE 2K20 Originals at no extra charge.)

– – WWE 2K20 Originals: Pack 2

– – WWE 2K20 Originals: Pack 3

– – WWE 2K20 Originals: Pack 4

WWE 2K20 Originals are purchasable on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam digital storefronts:

– WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night – $14.99

– WWE 2K20 Originals: Pack 2 – $14.99

– WWE 2K20 Originals: Pack 3 – $14.99

– WWE 2K20 Originals: Pack 4 – $14.99

You can find the official description of WWE 2K20 Originals below.

“WWE 2K20 Originals are a series of four downloadable content packs each based around a different theme and all-new fictional realm. These are the core downloadable content offerings for WWE 2K20 and each will include a unique 2K Showcase, 2K Towers, playable characters, creation suite parts, new weapons and arenas, and so much more, set to its unique theme. The first WWE 2K20 Originals pack is called Bump in the Night* and is based around a horror theme (details above). More information on the other three WWE 2K20 Originals will be available in the coming months. All WWE 2K20 Originals will be released by spring 2020.”

WWE 2K20 hits stores on October 22nd.

Are you excited to play as The Fiend? Let us know in the comments and you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE 2K20!