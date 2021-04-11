WWE 2K22 Fans Feeling Hopeful After New WrestleMania Teaser Trailer
Tonight featured the debut of the first teaser trailer for the next entry in the WWE 2K series, which will be WWE 2K22. The new game debuted with a teaser that featured WWE legend Rey Mysterio taking on everyone's favorite Swiss Superman Cesaro, and it shows off the improved animation and graphics for the game. It was a very brief teaser and didn't show the whole match, so fans still have a lot of questions, but overall the feeling seems to be a one of hopefulness and cautious optimism on social media, and you can check out some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.
The graphics are one of the bigger talking points amongst fans, and much of the reaction is positive. There are many who also know that Visual Concepts is putting a lot of work into the game, especially after taking a year off.
That said, there is a cautious optimism amongst even the most positive fans, as they just hope the game doesn't suffer from the same glitches and online issues the last game did.
What did you think of the teaser for WWE 2K22? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE and WWE 2K with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Fingers Crossed
Many were impressed by the graphics on Rey and Cesaro, and now are just hoping the glitches are gone this time around.
Wwe 2k22’s graphics look amazing let’s just hope the game ain’t full of glitches #WWE2K22#2k #WrestleMania— isaac moreno (@theisaacmoreno) April 11, 2021
"Wwe 2k22’s graphics look amazing let’s just hope the game ain’t full of glitches #WWE2K22
#2k #WrestleMania"
Hopes Returned
The teaser seemingly did its job and brought some hope back for fans of the franchise.
After seeing this. My hopes have returned and I’m looking forward to playing #WWE2K22 it’s been a little over two years since I’ve played and I’m hoping for a return #PS5 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/LFyxI2alNZ— Anthony KT (@AnthonyKT1983) April 11, 2021
"After seeing this. My hopes have returned and I'm looking forward to playing #WWE2K22 it's been a little over two years since I've played and I'm hoping for a return #PS5 #WrestleMania"
Fire
Others have nothing but positive things to say about the game's look thus far.
@JcsCommentary @CountdownEnded @FromThePeg man that wwe2k22 looks fucking fire— Joshua Graves (@JoshuaGraves6) April 11, 2021
"@JcsCommentary @CountdownEnded @FromThePeg man that wwe2k22 looks f****** fire"
Cannot Wait
Others loved what they saw so much they are just counting down the days to see more.
Can't wait to see more from @WWEgames WWE 2K22, I know its just the beta footage but I am HYPE.
I hope more info comes out!!!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/euyJ8fCclK— Sean Parker (@TicketToSunrise) April 11, 2021
"Can't wait to see more from @WWEgames WWE 2K22, I know its just the beta footage but I am HYPE.
I hope more info comes out!!! #WrestleMania"
I hope more info comes out!!! #WrestleMania"prevnext
Hoping
Others are hoping the gameplay can back up the graphics, and that this is the comeback the series needs.
I’m hoping it’s good #WWE2K22 👀🔥💯 I used to get so hyped for the 2k series this could be the wrestling comeback game we all needed https://t.co/vSkhakpr9Y— Dakota Hocker (@SonicGhost53) April 11, 2021
"I'm hoping it's good #WWE2K22 EyesFireHundred points symbol I used to get so hyped for the 2k series this could be the wrestling comeback game we all needed"
Nice Teaser
Others dig the teaser but are waiting to see if the game can deliver all the goods.
Nice teaser but only time will tell how this goes.. #WWE2K22 #WrestleMania #WWE #WWE2K https://t.co/MKBrHg5NQe— Mr.Deadly (@DeadlyXDreams) April 11, 2021
"Nice teaser but only time will tell how this goes.. #WWE2K22 #WrestleMania #WWE #WWE2K"
Final Build
Others are hopeful as well and are looking forward to seeing the final game.
I actually have a little hope for this. Cant wait to see the Final Build of the game! #WWE2K22 #WrestleMania https://t.co/74gqhXowUs— Michael David (@Mixedamericann2) April 11, 2021
"I actually have a little hope for this. Cant wait to see the Final Build of the game! #WWE2K22 #WrestleMania"