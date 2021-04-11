WWE 2K22 Fans Feeling Hopeful After New WrestleMania Teaser Trailer

Tonight featured the debut of the first teaser trailer for the next entry in the WWE 2K series, which will be WWE 2K22. The new game debuted with a teaser that featured WWE legend Rey Mysterio taking on everyone's favorite Swiss Superman Cesaro, and it shows off the improved animation and graphics for the game. It was a very brief teaser and didn't show the whole match, so fans still have a lot of questions, but overall the feeling seems to be a one of hopefulness and cautious optimism on social media, and you can check out some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.

The graphics are one of the bigger talking points amongst fans, and much of the reaction is positive. There are many who also know that Visual Concepts is putting a lot of work into the game, especially after taking a year off.

That said, there is a cautious optimism amongst even the most positive fans, as they just hope the game doesn't suffer from the same glitches and online issues the last game did.

