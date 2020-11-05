WWE Announces WWE Undefeated and Reveals First Trailer

Soon WWE fans will have a new way to throw down with their favorite superstars courtesy of nWay, who just revealed their newest title WWE Undefeated. The makers of Power Rangers: Legacy Wars and Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid, are now taking on the larger than life characters in WWE with a new mobile game that will feature real-time head to head battles and will feature some of the biggest names from Raw and SmackDown. Undefeated will feature quick-sessions matches in exotic locales all around the world, and during those battles, you'll control superstars like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, The Fiend, and more, all the while pulling off their signature moves, some of which you can see in action in the new trailer above.

We don't know the full roster yet, but the key art features Reigns, McIntyre, Fiend, The Rock, The Undertaker, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles, so odds are they will be the stars available at launch. Currently, there aren't any women featured in the game, but hopefully, that changes sooner than later because people will assuredly want to battle it out with stars like Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Bayley, and more.

“nWay is a leader in making real-time competitive multiplayer games and we could not be more excited to partner with WWE to deliver an over-the-top experience,” said Taehoon Kim, CEO of nWay. “Combining synchronous PvP gameplay with the ability to collect and upgrade signature moves of WWE Superstars makes Undefeated the ultimate WWE mobile game fans have been waiting for.”

(Photo: WWE)

“nWay’s strong reputation for developing quality multiplayer games makes it a natural partner for us,” said Sarah Cummins, WWE Senior Vice President, Consumer Products. “WWE Undefeated will allow our fans to connect with their favorite Superstars and Legends in a fun and action-packed setting on their mobile devices.”

(Photo: WWE)

You can pre-register now on wweundefeated.com to unlock AJ Styles, and the game will hit iOS and Android devices starting on December 3rd.

You can check out some screenshots from the game in the images above, and let us know what you think of the gameplay in the comments or by letting me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!