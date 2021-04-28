Xbox Game Returns to Sale After Being Delisted

✖

Midnight Club Los Angeles Complete Edition has been relisted on Xbox, and can now be purchased from the Microsoft Store for $14.99. The Xbox 360 game was apparently removed because of licenses for the cars and music tracks, but the game is now back on the digital marketplace for those that haven't gotten the chance to play it. The game's return was revealed on Twitter by Wario64, and many posters have shared their success in downloading it to their Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It's unclear if this is just temporary, but those interested might want to purchase it now, to be on the safe side!

The original Tweet from Wario64 can be found embedded below.

Midnight Club Los Angeles Complete Edition (Xbox BC/X360) is back on XBL for $14.99 https://t.co/IbQnRLP4Ao ...sequel when pic.twitter.com/pFxYOBvULM — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 27, 2021

On ResetEra, many posters have been having difficulties purchasing the game, but those that used the link in Wario64's Tweet claim it allowed them to download it. Some have also pointed out that this has happened in the past, and Microsoft was forced to refund the transactions, with some getting a $10 credit for the inconvenience. It's impossible to say if that will be the case here, or if the game will remain with those who purchase it. Either way, those that want it don't have anything to lose!

For those unfamiliar with the game, Midnight Club Los Angeles released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2008. A year later, the Complete Edition was released, making all the DLC available in one place. Developed by Rockstar San Diego, the racing game received heavy praise after its release.

While digital marketplaces make it easier for players to purchase games from the comfort of their home, a lot of those titles can be delisted, for one reason or another. Licensing issues play a big part in that, which can be pretty frustrating. Hopefully, Midnight Club Los Angeles Complete Edition is back to stay on Xbox, but until some kind of announcement is made by Microsoft or Rockstar, readers should treat the situation as temporary!

Have you tried to download Midnight Club Los Angeles Complete Edition? Do you think the game will be pulled from sale? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!