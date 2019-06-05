Xbox’s E3 Conference Will Feature Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Microsoft’s E3 conference about all things Xbox is one of the first that we’ll see this year, and there are already expectations being set for new first-party titles, hardware discussions, and third-party appearances from other studios. While the full lineup for the Xbox conference of course won’t be revealed early and will be revealed to all as the announcements happen on Sunday, we know of at least one game that’ll be there. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the new game from Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment, will be among the games that take the stage at Xbox’s E3 presentation.

The Xbox account tweeted about the game on Wednesday to confirm that Fallen Order would be among the many games showcased next week. We don’t yet know to what extent it’ll be shown off and if the reveal will include gameplay, a cinematic trailer, an appearance from Cameron Monaghan who plays the role of Fallen Order’s protagonist, or something else, but you can bet that it’ll be at least one of those.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tune-in for special first-looks, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™. #XboxE3 Join us in five days: https://t.co/RBanqChXBj pic.twitter.com/dN6S36K9BD — Xbox (@Xbox) June 4, 2019

Of course, whatever we see during Microsoft’s conference could just be more of the same from the EA Play event. On Saturday, Electronic Arts will hold its own annual presentation days before the events of E3 officially kick off. We’ve known for a while that Fallen Order would make an appearance at the event, and more recent discussions confirmed that we’ll see gameplay and insights from the developers during EA Play. EA has also shared a schedule for the livestreams taking place on that day, so even if you’re not available to attend EA Play in person, you won’t miss out on the reveals.

ICYMI: Here’s the schedule for the EA PLAY live streams! Tune in this Saturday: https://t.co/id7P5UC3Kk pic.twitter.com/LsbLsJgvUi — Electronic Arts (@EA) June 4, 2019

Microsoft’s big Xbox presentation is scheduled to take place on June 9th at 1 p.m. PT, so tune in then to see what the company and EA have to say and show when it comes to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Other games like Gears 5, the Halo series, The Outer Worlds, and Microsoft’s plans for the next generation of consoles are some other topics that we can expect to hear something about.