Xbox Game Pass Deal Gives 6 Months for the Price of 3

Xbox One users who need to renew or extend their Xbox Game Pass subscription can take advantage of an offer to do so that gives them six months of the service for the price of three. The deal’s a smart one if you’re not in need of a full year of Xbox Game Pass or want to let someone else try out the same subscription while you enjoy three months of it yourself.

The deal’s live on Amazon right now and will be available for just over a month, so you’ve got time to pick up what’s basically a buy one get one deal for the three-month membership. Amazon’s offer only applies to the three-month membership as well, so if you’re planning on getting a full year eventually, you’re better off just buying the one-year product for about $120. Three months is only $30 though which is half of the six-month subscription’s price.

Amazon’s deal is found under the “Special offers and product promotions” part of the product page. It says shoppers can “Buy a 3 Month Game Pass Membership and receive an additional one at no charge,” but that message disappears if you switch over to the six-month code or one that’s good for a year.

There are some stipulations that apply to the deal though. It’s a limited-time offer, but since it’s live until June 30th, there’s not really a rush to get Xbox Game Pass until you’re ready to resubscribe or sign up for the first time. It’s also limited to only one “token” per customer, according to the promotion’s details.

Of course, there’s always the option to just wait until Microsoft is ready to fully release its new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate product. It was revealed not long ago to be a subscription that bundles together both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for the price of $14.99 a month. It’s currently being previewed by Xbox Insiders and is scheduled to release later this year.

