Xbox Game Pass Adding Dragon Ball FighterZ and More Soon

Xbox revealed October’s final batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month with Dragon Ball FighterZ headlining the latest list of titles. Dragon Ball FighterZ is one of 11 games confirmed for the subscription service this week with all of the game spread out throughout the console, PC, and cloud platforms. The announcements coincide with the releases of two games that are available in Xbox Game Pass as of Tuesday.

While Dragon Ball FighterZ may be one of the most well-known titles in the list of the last games confirmed for October, it’s by no means the only one to look forward to. Below is the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass between now and the end of the month with the games’ release dates and the platforms they’ll be available on listed as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Xbox Game Pass Games for October

Into the Pit (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox

Outriders (PC)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud and Console) – October 21

Echo Generation (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – October 21

Everspace 2 (Game Preview) (PC) ID@Xbox – October 21

Age of Empires IV (PC) – October 28

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Console and PC) – October 28

Backbone (Console) ID@Xbox – October 28

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – October 28

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 28

The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 28

Of the 11 games listed above, you’ll notice that both Into the Pit and Outriders are available now. Outriders was already part of the Xbox Game Pass service for consoles, but it’s now available on the PC, too. Into the Pit, Echo Generation, Age of Empires IV, and Bassmaster Fishing 2022 will all be day-one releases for Xbox Game Pass which means they’ll come to the service right at the same time that they release for everyone else.

For those planning on getting Dragon Ball FighterZ via Xbox Game Pass, keep in mind that doing so doesn’t guarantee you any of the plentiful DLC that’s available for the game. Dragon Ball FighterZ has plenty of DLC characters to pick from, but with the base game included in Xbox Game Pass only coming with the starting list of characters, you may have to do some shopping if you want to play as your favorite fighter from the franchise.

Xbox Game Pass will add all the new games listed above before the end of October.