Xbox Game Pass ‘Forza’ Bundle Revealed

We’re just a few weeks away from the release of Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One, which has officially gone gold. But if you need to get your racing fix much sooner, Microsoft has a sweet little bargain for you.

The company’s latest Xbox Wire post has revealed a deal that will not only net you two classic racing games for a great price, but also a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, which will let you partake in Forza Horizon 4 immediately upon its release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The deal goes for $99.99, and includes two great racing games, including the 2016 release Forza Horizon 3, which is still amazing after all this time; and last year’s racing opus Forza Motorsport 7, which is also highly recommended. Those alone are a pretty great value, but you get the Game Pass as well.

A full year of the service is included, which means you can play the 100+ titles that are available now, including indie favorites, classic hits and new releases like Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2. That’s $120 value in itself, so netting it with these other games is just icing on the cake.

The deal is currently active and going through September 30, so you’ve got at least two weeks to indulge in this bargain and put your foot on the gas.

The company noted in its blog post, “You can take advantage of this offer on Xbox.com or from your Xbox One console. You can begin playing games with Xbox Game Pass immediately and will receive codes to download Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 7 via Xbox Message Center, likely within 7-10 days, but no later than October 21, 2018.”

And here’s a reminder of the racing fun these games provide, in case you missed them upon initial release:

“Forza Motorsport 7 lets you experience the thrill of motorsport at its limit with the most comprehensive, beautiful, and authentic racing game ever made. Forza Horizon 3 puts you in charge of the Horizon Festival where you can customize everything, hire and fire your friends, and explore Australia in over 350 of the world’s greatest cars. Make your Horizon the ultimate celebration of cars, music, and freedom of the open road. How you get there is up to you!”

This is a pretty sweet deal, and it never hurts to get it for that racing fan in your life so they can join you in Forza Horizon 4 when it releases in just a few weeks. Hop on board and we’ll see you at the starting line!