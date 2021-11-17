Xbox Game Pass Just Removed One of the Best RPGs Ever and Other Great Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC just lost five games, including one of the best RPGs of all time, and a couple of other great games subscribers will be crestfallen to see leave. Unfortunately, because each game is already gone, the purchase discount awarded to subscribers is also gone, and right now, there’s no word when or if any of these games will return.

The most notable departure — the aforementioned RPG — is Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, a game with a 90 Metacritic score and a game that many consider one of the best in its genre. Joining the remaster of the 1999 game is Planet Coaster, which Xbox Game Pass offers zero alternatives for. Meanwhile, 2019 sleeper hit, River City Girls, is also now gone.

Below, you can more about each game that has left the subscription service, as well as check out a trailer for each game:

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered: “It is a time of war. The Republic of Galbadia, under the influence of the sorceress Edea, mobilizes its great armies against the other nations of the world. Squall and other members of SeeD, an elite mercenary force, join hands with Rinoa, a resistance fighter, to fight against Galbadia’s tyrannical rule and to prevent Edea from fulfilling her ultimate goal.”

Planet Coaster: “Planet Coaster – the future of coaster park simulation games has arrived! Surprise, delight, and thrill incredible crowds as you build your coaster park empire – let your imagination run wild, and share your success with the world.”

River City Girls: “There’s trouble once again in River City, and this time only the girls can save the day! Using a variety of attacks, weapons, and items, these hot-blooded heroines are ready to teach the city’s lowlifes a lesson – either solo or in 2-player co-op! It’s an old-school rumble for a new generation!”

Star Renegades: “A service robot named J5T-1N has arrived in your dimension to warn of impending doom from an overwhelming force known as the Imperium. Fight for survival across a procedurally generated and emergent mission-based campaign through reactive, tactical turn-based battle system that emphasizes interrupts and counters. Standing in your way is an intelligent Adversary system with enemy officers that evolve and move up in the ranks.”

The Gardens Between: “The Gardens Between is a surreal puzzle adventure that follows best friends, Arina and Frendt, as they fall into a mysterious world of beautiful garden islands. Manipulate time to solve puzzles and discover the secrets of each island.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month respectively.

