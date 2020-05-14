Xbox Game Pass Adds Final Fantasy Game, Adding Xbox 360 Classic Soon

✖

Today, Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox One got a great game, and soon it will get an equally great game. More specifically, today the Xbox Game Pass library on both PC and Xbox One received their newest Final Fantasy game, Final Fantasy IX, the ninth game in the core Final Fantasy series, and one of the best and most popular entries in it to date.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long the game will be available in either library. Unfortunately, Microsoft does not disclose this information. It's possible the game will be around for a few weeks, a few months, a few years, or forever. This means if you want to check it out, it's probably shrewd to do so sooner rather than later, because who knows when it will get the boot. However, Microsoft has been hyping up this addition quite a bit, so you'd assume this means it will be around for -- at least -- a while.

Final Fantasy IX debuted back in 2000 via Square Enix and the PS1. While in development, the game was envisioned as a retrospective for the series, which is why it left behind the futuristic settings of the most recent entries in favor of returning to the medieval fantasy style of earlier installments. Not only is it one of the most critically-acclaimed games of 2000, but to date it's sold roughly six million copies.

There are two acceptable ways to celebrate the arrival of FFIX: 1. setting off fireworks 2. downloading it pic.twitter.com/l6ePg8DQxU — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 14, 2020

Looking ahead, Xbox Game Pass is getting another great game on May 21, which is exactly one week from today. During a 10-year anniversary stream for Alan Wake, developer Remedy Entertainment announced the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass on both Xbox One and PC on the aforementioned date.

Xbox Game Pass is available on PC and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms, but Microsoft has expressed interest in bringing the service to as many platforms as possible.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.