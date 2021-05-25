Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of 2020's Best Games

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now enjoy one of 2020's most popular games. As of this morning, all subscribers on console and PC -- regardless of their subscription tier -- can enjoy Maneater, a 2020 action RPG described as Jaws meets Grand Theft Auto. Developed by Tripwire Interactive and published by Deep Silver, the game debuted back in May 2020 via the PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Since then, it's come to the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.

On Metacritic, the game only boasts a 70 on PC and a 71 on Xbox One, while the Xbox Series X version doesn't have a score. While this isn't the greatest critical reception, the game achieved commercial success and found an audience that enjoyed the first Jaws-inspired Shark game in years.

"Maneater places you into the fins of a giant shark that terrorizes swamps, beaches, and a variety of locales that unfortunately becomes a slog with each passing hour of gameplay as the player tears their way through wave after wave of fish, shark hunters, alligators, and a number of repetitive challenges that will bring nothing new to the table," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Over the course of our 10-plus hours with Maneater, we definitely felt a sinking feeling as we realized that the game shows you nearly everything it has to offer once you finish the minutes-long tutorial."

Now that Maneater is available via Xbox Game Pass, it's also available to subscribers with a discount. So, if you want to ensure you can play the game after it leaves the subscription service or want to support the developers who made the game, you can cop it outright with a 20 percent discount so long as it's available in the subscription service when you purchase it.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available -- for $10 and $15 a month, respectively -- via the Xbox One, Xbox One X/S, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.