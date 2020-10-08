Xbox Game Pass Adds Brand New Release and Xbox 360 Classic
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC, Xbox One, and Android devices have added not one, not two, but three new games, including one brand-new release that just dropped today. That said, in order to play all three games, you will need to be subscribed to more than version of the subscription service or a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber. While two of the three games have been added to all three platforms, one of the games has only been added to the console version of the subscription service.
As always, not every game here is a permanent addition. Of the three games, two of them are owned by Microsoft, however, one of them also uses licenses which are sure to expire. So, while one is certainly going to be added to the library forever, the other is probably a temporary addition due to inevitable licensing issues. Meanwhile, the third game isn't owned by Microsoft, so who knows how long it will be around for.
Below, you can check out all three newly added games. This includes not just a trailer for each game, but an official description and information about platforms.
There will always be more games to add and it is our job to make sure that happens pic.twitter.com/09sTL37YMe— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) October 8, 2020
Ikenfell
About: A turn-based tactical RPG about a group of troublesome magic students. Use timing mechanics to power your spells and block attacks, explore the twisted halls of a vast magic school, fight challenging monsters and bosses, and uncover dark secrets never meant to be found.
Platforms: Android, Xbox One, and PC
Brutal Legend
About: Brutal Legend is an action-adventure that marries visceral action combat with open-world freedom. Set in a universe somewhere between Lord of the Rings and Spinal Tap, it’s a fresh take on the action/driving genre, which in this case is full of imitation cover bands, demons intent on enslaving humanity and Heavy metal tunes. Featuring the talents of comedian, actor, and musician, Jack Black as super roadie Eddie Riggs, as well as cameos by some of the biggest names in metal music it's a wild ride in the belly of the beast that is not to be missed by gamers and Metalheads alike.
Platforms: Xbox One
Forza Motorsport 7
About: Forza Motorsport 7 is where Racers, Drifters, Drag Racers, Tuners, and Creators come together in a community devoted to everything automotive. Drive the cars of your dreams, with more than 700 amazing vehicles to choose from. Challenge yourself across 30 famous destinations and 200 Tracks. Experience it all in gorgeous 60fps and native 4K resolution in HDR.
Platforms: Android, Xbox One, and PC