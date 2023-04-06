Xbox Game Pass Adds Classic Xbox Live Arcade Shooter

Xbox Game Pass has today added a new shooter that stems from the classic Xbox Live Arcade for Xbox 360. Back during the 360 era, Xbox would release all digital-only games under the Xbox Live Arcade banner. A number of titles that were released over the course of this time period went on to become fan favorites and included the likes of Shadow Complex, Castle Crashers, and Super Meat Boy, to name a few. Now, one of these throwback Xbox 360 titles has made its return and is up for download on modern Xbox platforms.

Available at this very moment, Iron Brigade has now landed on Xbox Game Pass. First released back in 2011, Iron Brigade was developed by Double Fine Productions and written by Tim Schafer. Iron Brigade is a shooter at its core that also features a number of tower defense mechanics. While players primarily control a large, bipedal mech that can be used to take down foes, they can also set up a number of support defenses that can be used to stave off invaders.

What makes Iron Brigade's addition to Game Pass pretty unsurprising is that, technically, this is a first-party game from Xbox. Although it wasn't at the time of its release, Double Fine has since become acquired by Xbox Game Studios, which made its eventual arrival on Game Pass a foregone conclusion. Although it took a bit longer to hit the service than expected, its addition now makes another notable Double Fine title

hey YOU. yes, you. join the brigade: pic.twitter.com/JNCryuKwFy — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 6, 2023

"Protect humanity from the evil Monovision menace in this Tower Defense Shooter from Tim Schafer's Double Fine Productions," says the official description of Iron Brigade. "Join The Mobile Trench Brigade! Use a combination of mobile firepower and stationary defenses to turn the tide of war in our favor. Customize your trench with thousands of possible loadouts. March side by side with allies from around the world as you fight your way through Europe, Africa, and the Pacific. The Mobile Trench Brigade. Walk with us."

