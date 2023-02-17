One of the most popular horror games is leaving Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass is one of the best services in gaming and holds a really strong value. Hundreds of amazing games are available in an easily accessible library for just $14.99 a month. It can pretty much be your sole way of gaming if you don't have money for the latest and greatest, especially since some games debut on Xbox Game Pass on day one. All Xbox exclusives come to the service on day one and some third-party games like MLB The Show come to the service at no extra cost. It's a great way to game, but sadly, like all subscription services, things get removed.

Alien: Isolation will be taken off of Xbox Game Pass on February 28th, so if you haven't played it, now is the time. The game received reviews all over the board upon release with some critics feeling it wasn't terribly strong, while some others praised it up and down. In the years since, it has ended up on a number of best horror games list and has found a strong following with demands for a sequel. However, no such thing has ever materialized. Regardless, it's a pretty meaty horror game where players play as the daughter of Ellen Ripley and get chased around by a Xenomorph for a dozen hours or so. It's pretty thrilling and fans who love the horror genre will probably have a good time with it, especially since it comes at no extra cost to them.

7 Games Leaving #XboxGamePass on Feb 28th



• Madden NFL 21

• Crown Trick

• Dragon Ball FighterZ

• Far: Changing Tides

• Alien: Isolation

• Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

• Octopath Traveler pic.twitter.com/3EjOgnuOH7 — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) February 15, 2023

It is also probably one of the most beloved Aliens games, which is admittedly a pretty low bar. The other Alien games have been pretty terrible shooters that failed to capture the spirit of the original films. It is one of the few truly scary Alien games that doesn't place you in the shoes of yet another marine trying to shoot his way through hordes of space creatures.

What did you think of Alien: Isolation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.