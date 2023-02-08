Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 New Games Soon

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon get six new games to play in February, Xbox announced this week. As usual, those include a mix of day-one releases and a number of different genres that should satisfy a variety of interests. The first of those – a game which just so happened to be one of the biggest annual releases in Electronic Arts' library – will be available starting on February 9th while the rest of the games will be added throughout the next few weeks.

That big game is Madden NFL 23, and it'll be available this week for those who've got the upgraded version of Xbox Game Pass. That's because it's available in the subscription service through EA Play, so you'll need either the PC version of Xbox Game Pass or the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier if you want to play it.

Beyond that, you'll see the rest of the games shown below added to the service between now and February 21st:

Xbox Game Pass Games for February 2023

Madden NFL 23 (Console and PC) EA Play – February 9

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 9

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – February 15

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 16

Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 21

Atomic Heart from Mundfish is a game that's been talked about plenty ahead of its release and is one that'll be coming to the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but it'll be a day-one release for Xbox Game Pass, too.

"Atomic Heart is an adventure role-playing action game with a closed world, which takes place in an alternative Soviet Union of 1955. Science, equality and fraternity are the main symbols of Freedom in this reality," a preview of the game read. "But what kind of effort does it take to build an ideal society? And what is the price of such a society? Will Major of Intelligence "P-3" have to find out what forces are behind the Utopian dream? And what secrets are hidden in the depths of Facility 3826? The truth will have to be paid in blood."

These new Xbox Game Pass games will start rolling out on Friday and will continue releasing until February 21st.