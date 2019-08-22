Two New Xbox Game Pass Games Now Available

Today, Xbox Game Pass added two new games to its vast library, one of which is among the best role-playing games of 2018. More specifically, today Microsoft dropped both Ape Out and Kingdom Come: Deliverance into the Xbox Game Pass library, and, at the moment of writing this, both are available to download and enjoy. Of course, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, it costs nothing to play these two gems, which, combined provide roughly 70 hours of content, give or take based on your ability and playstyle. Of course, most of this is Kingdom Come: Deliverance, as Ape Out is only a couple hours long.

However, while Ape Out is only 2-3 hours long, Kingdom Come: Deliverance can be up to 150 hours long if you go for a completionist route. In other words, it should keep you pretty busy for awhile.

Our schedule for the day: add these two games [DONE]

tell you guys that we added these two games [DONE]

download these two games

play these two games

probably eat dinner or something pic.twitter.com/8dmCwqmDdn — Xbox Game PaSSS (@XboxGamePass) August 22, 2019

Kingdom Come: Deliverance:

“You’re Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your friends and family. Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge the death of your parents and help repel the invading forces!”

Ape Out:

“Ape Out is a wildly intense and colorfully stylized smash ’em up about primal escape, rhythmic violence, and frenetic jazz. Build up nearly unstoppable momentum and use your captors as both weapons and shields to crush everyone on your procedurally generated path to freedom.”

Personally, I can recommend both of these games. Ape Out isn’t very long, but the few hours it does pack are intense and the best kinda over-the-top violent. Meanwhile, Kingdom Come: Deliverance has its quirks, but it’s also one of the most immersive role-playing games of this generation that is committed to the Medieval period unlike any other game.

