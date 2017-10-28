Metal Gear Solid V, Resident Evil, Halo, and More Added To Xbox Games Pass

The Xbox Game Pass list continues to grow slowly but surely with over 100 titles added to the roster so far. On November 1st, seven new titles will be added to that list, with one exception being the Metal Gear V game being only a temporary addition.

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Mega Man 9

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (until January 31)

Oddworld: New ‘N’ Tasty

Resident Evil HD

Sky Force Anniversary

For those that may be unfamiliar with the Xbox One Game Pass, it works similarly to that of Netflix in which members pay a monthly fee for unlimited access to the titles available. Much like Microsoft’s backwards compatibility list, the progression of what is being added is linear but more and more titles continue to make their way onto the roster. According to Microsoft:

Always something new to play.

Play games across multiple genres, from action/adventure and family favorites to shooters, sports, puzzle games, and more. And with new titles added every month, you’ll always have a wide selection of great games to choose from.

Download and play in full-fidelity

Download games directly to your console and play online or offline in full-fidelity, without any streaming or connectivity issues. Whether it’s a new story to immerse yourself in or an old journey you’re eager to revisit, experience your games as they were intended.

Discounts on Xbox One games

Love an Xbox One game and want to own it? Interested in an add-on or Season Pass for a title you’re playing in the Xbox Game Pass catalog? Save 20% on Xbox One game purchases and 10% on all related add-ons, but only while the base game is currently in the catalog. Xbox 360 games do not qualify for discounts.

For more information on how you can become a member, you can check out the official website right here or on your Xbox One dashboard. Other titles included are Bioshock: Infinite, Fable III, Satins Row IV, Pay Day 2, Mad Max, Gears of War, and many more.