Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Claim Game Made Them Cry

Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers claim a lesser-known game available via the subscription service left them in tears after playing and completing it. The game in question is called OPUS: Echo of Starsong, and it was released back in 2021 via developer Sigono, who also published the game. On Metacritic, the PC version of the game boasts a score of 90, which puts it in the land of critically acclaimed. There is no score for an Xbox version because an Xbox version of the game does not exist. It is available on console, but only Nintendo Switch.

"This game me cry. I highly recommend enjoying it before it's gone," reads a post over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page. "I cried like a s**t at the end of the game," reads one of the comments on the post in complete agreement. Of course not everyone agrees with the take in the comments section, with one player noting the game actually put them to sleep, so if you are easily drowsy perhaps this game won't be for you. If you are interested though, you can read more about it below.

"Echo of Starsong is a visual novel style adventure game. Asteroids emitting a sound known as 'Starsongs' have become the center of conflict for the immense power they hold," reads an official description of the game. "Determined to claim asteroids of his own, a young man ventures out with a girl who can imitate starsongs, lending her voice to unravel an ancient myth deep in the heart of space."

If you are interested in checking this game out now, expect to set aside 10 to 12 hours to beat the game, and 15 hours to complete it. And that's about all you will get out of the game as it does not offer up much in terms of replaybility unless you forget its story.

As for how long the game is going to be available via the subscription service; we don't know. This information is not disclosed, but as long as the game is available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can save 20 percent on a full, $24.99, purchase of the game.

