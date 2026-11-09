Xbox Game Pass Subscribers “Blown Away” by New Day-One Sci-Fi First-Person Shooter

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are finding a new sci-fi shooter worth getting excited about, with VOID/BREAKER earning some particularly enthusiastic reactions following its full release on November 4. Developed by solo creator Stubby Games and published by Playstack, the fast-paced first-person shooter has players fighting their way through an endless combat simulation controlled by a hostile artificial intelligence.

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The game recently caught the attention of the Xbox Game Pass community on Reddit, where one subscriber shared their excitement after spending approximately five hours with it. The post in question has attracted more than 500 upvotes, with players discussing everything from its polished gameplay to its inventive progression systems.

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One of the biggest talking points among players is the sheer volume of destruction and the variety of customization the shooter brings to its gameplay. VOID/BREAKER features extensive weapon modification, allowing players to experiment with different combinations and develop increasingly powerful builds as they progress through each run. By run, VOID/BREAKER plays similarly to a roguelite, with its own unique set of twists that have garnered it such attention. Its inventory system also introduces an interesting limitation, requiring players to make decisions about which modifications and equipment are worth keeping.

Environmental destruction is another major part of the experience. Players can tear apart buildings and surrounding structures during combat, with certain ammunition types even rewarding them with additional health and ammo for destroying enemy-controlled environments. Combined with its fast movement and aggressive gunplay, there’s plenty here to distinguish it from more traditional first-person shooters.

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The specifically praised the game’s polish, particularly considering that it was developed by a solo developer. Other subscribers have echoed that enthusiasm, with some highlighting its surprisingly engaging progression and the variety between individual runs. The Xbox version also supports mouse and keyboard controls, giving players another way to experience its fast-paced shooting.

For anyone interested in checking it out, VOID/BREAKER is available through Xbox Game Pass Premium, Ultimate, and PC Game Pass. Its November 4 launch also brought the full 1.0 release to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, following its earlier PC Early Access period.