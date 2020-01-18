Xbox Game Pass may soon add one of 2019’s biggest games, presumably for both PC and Xbox One. More specifically, it looks like Microsoft and Ubisoft are working on bringing the latter’s looter-shooter, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, to Xbox Game Pass. If this does happen, it would instantly become one of the biggest games on the service. After all, it was the 9th best-selling game of last year. However, what’s odd about this possible addition is that Microsoft just recently removed the first game from the service. That said, for now the new addition hasn’t been confirmed, but as you can see in the Twitter interaction below, it’s quite clearly in the pipeline.

Are you locked and loaded? Because we are. — Xbox (@Xbox) January 17, 2020

*grabs squirt gun* We’re ready. — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 17, 2020

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that runs at $10 a month. Give Microsoft two fivers a month and you get unlimited access to a vast library of games regularly updated with new additions and subtractions. In addition to this — which is the core of the service — you get exclusive discounts, occasionally early access to a first-party multilpayer games, and a few other minor perks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Washington D.C. is on the brink of collapse. Lawlessness and instability threaten our society, and rumours of a coup in the Capitol are only amplifying the chaos. All active Division agents are desperately needed to save the city before it’s too late,” reads an official pitch of the game. “In Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, the fate of the free world is on the line. Lead a team of elite agents into a post-pandemic Washington DC to restore order and prevent the collapse of the city.”

Xbox Game Pass is available on PC and Xbox One. For more news, rumors, and leaks on the service, be sur to peep our past and our recent coverage of it by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Microsoft announced Xbox Game Pass is adding three 2019 games soon, which should help ease the pain of losing five great games recently.