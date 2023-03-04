Xbox Game Pass' Big New Game Is Getting Controversial Reviews

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have a new game and it's one of the biggest Game Pass releases so far this year, partially because of the anticipation levels surrounding the game but also because it's a day-one release. So far this year, Game Pass subscribers have been able to play both Hi-Fi Rush and Atomic Heart right at the moment of release. Today's new day-one Xbox Game Pass game isn't more notable than these two games, but it's certainly on par. If you haven't booted up Game Pass yet, this new game is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty from developer Team Ninja, a studio historically known for Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive, but more recently known for Nioh.

The game currently boasts an 81 on Metacritic, and many seem to be enjoying it, but not the majority of Steam users. At the moment of writing this, the Steam User Review rating for the game is "Mostly Negative," with only 36 percent of over 4,100 user reviews reviewing the game positively. Thankfully for those on console, the bad ratings have nothing to do with the game's quality, but its PC port. That said, if you're on PC and planning on checking this out via Game Pass, be warned that the port has some issues.

"From the depths of darkness, a dragon soars. A new dark fantasy Three Kingdoms action RPG from Team Ninja, the developers of Nioh," reads an official blurb about the game. "184 AD, Later Han Dynasty China. The land is overcome by chaos and destruction. The imperial dynasty that prospered for many years is now about to collapse. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within. Wo Long refers to a crouching dragon, and also refers to a hero or person of greatness who is not yet known. This is the story of officers, who will later become heroes, during their 'unknown' period, and also the story of a protagonist's rise from being a 'nobody'."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but for two different price points. For $15 a month rather than $10 a month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and a wide range of free offers and deals, including 20 percent off game purchases when said game is available in the Game Pass library.