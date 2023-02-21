New Xbox Game Pass Game Is One of Its Biggest Day One Releases

Hogwarts Legacy is the biggest release of February, but it's not available via Xbox Game Pass. The second biggest release, Atomic Heart, is though. Out today, the BioShock-like game is available on a variety of platforms, and if you're an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or PC you can play the popular new game for "free." How long you will be able to do this, we don't know, but it will be around for at least the minimum few months, if not more.

Atomic Heart has drawn a lot of comparisons to BioShock so far, largely due to its atmosphere, art direction, and gameplay. However, according to critics, it's not nearly as polished as BioShock. To be fair, BioShock is one of the best games of all time, so it's hard to be compared to. Right now, the Xbox Series X version of the game boasts a 72 on Metacritic, while the PC version is coming in at 77. There are no available reviews for the Xbox One version, so there's no Metacritic score for this version.

What are consumers thinking of it so far? Well, the game is the number one game right now on the Steam Top Seller chart and has a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating, with 89 percent of 2,401 user reviews rating the game positively.

"Despite the problems, despite the fact that it struggles to find character, Atomic Heart is one of the strangest and most special experiences I've had recently. A lunatic ride," reads one of these user reviews."

"I don't understand the hate this game is receiving," adds another positive review. "This a fun stylized FPS with a fun protagonist with entertaining dialog. The combat system does take some time to get used to but it is rewarding and forgiving. This game is a fun challenge, and a breath of fresh air."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the popular Xbox subscription service and all things Xbox in general -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here.