Xbox Live Deals With Gold Features Discounts On Horror Games, Including Friday the 13th

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold are here, and from now through next Tuesday at 6 AM EDT, you can get your hands on some scary good deals.
There are a number of horror games that are highlighted in this week’s sale, including Friday the 13th the Game, Layers of Fear, Dead By Daylight and several others, including some indie favorites you might have missed.
In addition, some mainstream games are also thrown in at great prices, including Rise of the Tomb Raider, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and A Hat In Time. Plus, there’s a good chance to pick up Halo 5: Guardians for a killer deal.
Check out the bargains below, and happy shopping!
A Hat in Time – $22.49 – 25% off
Halo 5: Guardians – $15.99 – 20% off
Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition – $29.99 – 40% off
INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall – $20.00 – 50% off
Manual Samuel – $4.00 – 60% off
Sky Force Reloaded – $7.99 – 20% off
The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human – $10.04 – 33% off
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $20.00 – 50% off
The Escapists 2 – $13.39 – 33% off
The Surge – $12.50 – 75% off
The Surge: Complete Edition – $23.10 – 67% off
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition – $24.00 – 60% off
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition – $33.00 – 67% off
Unravel – $5.00 – 75% off
Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 – $25.00 – 50% off
World to the West – $13.39 – 33% off
>observer_ – $17.99 – 40% off
Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden – $8.99 – 40% off
Among the Sleep – $7.50 – 50% off
Bulb Boy – $6.02 – 33% off
Carmageddon: Max Damage – $10.00 – 50% off
Crawl – $7.50 – 50% off
Dark Arcana: The Carnival – $6.00 – 60% off
Dead Exit – $5.00 – 50% off
Dead by Daylight: Special Edition – $15.00 – 50% off
Don’t Knock Twice – $7.49 – 40% off
Emily Wants To Play – $2.50 – 50% off
Friday the 13th: The Game – $16.00 – 60% off
Has-Been Heroes – $6.60 – 67% off
Hello Neighbor – $20.09 – 33% off
Knock-Knock – $2.10 – 70% off
Layers of Fear – $6.00 – 70% off
Let Them Come – $4.79 – 40% off
Mutant Football League – $13.39 – 33% off
Narcosis – $10.00 – 50% off
Outbreak Bundle – $7.19 – 40% off
Outbreak: The New Nightmare – $5.39 – 40% off
Outlast – $5.00 – 75% off
Outlast 2 – $9.90 – 67% off
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $18.00 – 70% off
SOMA – $17.99 – 40% off
Sheltered – $3.75 – 75% off
Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut – $5.61 – 67% off
The Coma: Recut – $4.95 – 67% off
The Escapists: The Walking Dead – $5.00 – 75% off
The Final Station – $4.95 – 67% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $16.74 – 33% off
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $6.00 – 80% off
Vaccine – $5.99 – 40% off
Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide – $10.00 – 75% off
What Remains of Edith Finch – $11.99 – 40% off
White Noise 2 – $5.00 – 50% off
Wick – $5.00 – 50% off
Zombie Party – $5.00 – 50% off
As far as what we recommend, Vermintide is a steal for ten bucks; Ghost Recon Wildlands is a great co-op hit for fans looking for military action; and the Tomb Raider games are well worth playing through, especially with Shadow of the Tomb Raider on the horizon!