Xbox Live Deals With Gold Features Discounts On Horror Games, Including Friday the 13th

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold are here, and from now through next Tuesday at 6 AM EDT, you can get your hands on some scary good deals.

There are a number of horror games that are highlighted in this week’s sale, including Friday the 13th the Game, Layers of Fear, Dead By Daylight and several others, including some indie favorites you might have missed.

In addition, some mainstream games are also thrown in at great prices, including Rise of the Tomb Raider, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and A Hat In Time. Plus, there’s a good chance to pick up Halo 5: Guardians for a killer deal.

Check out the bargains below, and happy shopping!

A Hat in Time – $22.49 – 25% off

Halo 5: Guardians – $15.99 – 20% off

Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition – $29.99 – 40% off

INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall – $20.00 – 50% off

Manual Samuel – $4.00 – 60% off

Sky Force Reloaded – $7.99 – 20% off

The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human – $10.04 – 33% off

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $20.00 – 50% off

The Escapists 2 – $13.39 – 33% off

The Surge – $12.50 – 75% off

The Surge: Complete Edition – $23.10 – 67% off

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition – $24.00 – 60% off

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition – $33.00 – 67% off

Unravel – $5.00 – 75% off

Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 – $25.00 – 50% off

World to the West – $13.39 – 33% off

>observer_ – $17.99 – 40% off

Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden – $8.99 – 40% off

Among the Sleep – $7.50 – 50% off

Bulb Boy – $6.02 – 33% off

Carmageddon: Max Damage – $10.00 – 50% off

Crawl – $7.50 – 50% off

Dark Arcana: The Carnival – $6.00 – 60% off

Dead Exit – $5.00 – 50% off

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition – $15.00 – 50% off

Don’t Knock Twice – $7.49 – 40% off

Emily Wants To Play – $2.50 – 50% off

Friday the 13th: The Game – $16.00 – 60% off

Has-Been Heroes – $6.60 – 67% off

Hello Neighbor – $20.09 – 33% off

Knock-Knock – $2.10 – 70% off

Layers of Fear – $6.00 – 70% off

Let Them Come – $4.79 – 40% off

Mutant Football League – $13.39 – 33% off

Narcosis – $10.00 – 50% off

Outbreak Bundle – $7.19 – 40% off

Outbreak: The New Nightmare – $5.39 – 40% off

Outlast – $5.00 – 75% off

Outlast 2 – $9.90 – 67% off

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $18.00 – 70% off

SOMA – $17.99 – 40% off

Sheltered – $3.75 – 75% off

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut – $5.61 – 67% off

The Coma: Recut – $4.95 – 67% off

The Escapists: The Walking Dead – $5.00 – 75% off

The Final Station – $4.95 – 67% off

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $16.74 – 33% off

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $6.00 – 80% off

Vaccine – $5.99 – 40% off

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide – $10.00 – 75% off

What Remains of Edith Finch – $11.99 – 40% off

White Noise 2 – $5.00 – 50% off

Wick – $5.00 – 50% off

Zombie Party – $5.00 – 50% off

As far as what we recommend, Vermintide is a steal for ten bucks; Ghost Recon Wildlands is a great co-op hit for fans looking for military action; and the Tomb Raider games are well worth playing through, especially with Shadow of the Tomb Raider on the horizon!