Xbox Live is Down as Playstation State of Play Begins

✖

The video game world has had a lot to look forward to on Thursday, as PlayStation's latest State of Play event provides an indication of some major upcoming titles. Despite all of that, Xbox still found its way into the news -- but not necessarily for a good reason. Xbox Live servers went down just after 2pm CT on Thursday (according to DownDetector), with users being unable to properly sign into their accounts. Xbox Support quickly confirmed the problem, letting fans know that they were aware of it and had teams "currently investigating" how to fix it.

"We are aware that users may not be able to sign-in to Xbox Live at this time," the tweet reads. "Our teams are currently investigating to fix this issue. We will update here and on https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj when we have more information to share!"

We are aware that users may not be able to sign-in to Xbox Live at this time. Our teams are currently investigating to fix this issue. We will update here and on https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj when we have more information to share! — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 25, 2021

At the moment, it's unclear exactly what caused the outage or how widespread the problem is, although DownDetector cited as many as 32,000+ issue reports on its service alone. Typically, servers crash when traffic becomes too much for said servers to handle -- something that typically isn't the case on a Thursday afternoon.

As long as Xbox Live is down, you will not be able to play any online games or access a variety of features. However, you can still play offline games as normal.

What do you think of Xbox Live being down? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!