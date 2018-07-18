Xbox Live Gold One-Year Memberships Get a Rare $39 Deal

Right now you can get a full year of Xbox Live Gold directly from Microsoft via this link for only $39, which is $20 off the standard price. This is as good a deal as you will ever get on a full year membership, and it only comes up once or twice a year – usually around the holidays. There’s no reason to hesitate on this one, so take advantage of it while you can.

If you aren’t on the Xbox Live Gold bandwagon yet, you can learn more about the perks below.

Xbox Live Gold Benefits and Features:

Xbox Live Gold is your ticket to the most exciting social entertainment network in the world on Xbox One and Xbox 360. With the most advanced multiplayer, free games, Games with Gold, and Deals with Gold, Xbox Live Gold is better than ever.

Twice a month, Xbox Live Gold members get exclusive access to a hand-selected collection of fan favorites, big hits, and bold new visions – for free.

A single Gold membership provides multiplayer access for everyone in your home. It’s the most advanced multiplayer experience you can get, and you can even receive multiplayer invites while you’re watching TV.

Experience the newest hits before they hit the street with access to exclusive Xbox betas.

As an Xbox Live Gold member, you get discounts on select content each week. With Deals with Gold, you can save up to 75% on games in the Xbox Store. With so much on sale each week, the savings can really add up.

While you’re topping up your Xbox Live Gold membership, you might want to consider another deal that’s happening right now for Xbox Game Pass. If you’ve been thinking about trying out a Xbox Game Pass membership, Microsoft is currently offering three months for only $9.99, or $20 off the list price. Grab it here while you can.

If you’re unfamiliar, Xbox Game Pass grants users unlimited access to hundreds of Xbox titles via download, including brand new games like Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, and Crackdown 3 the day they’re released. You can also buy games and save up to 20%, plus get 10% off any Xbox One game add-on. In other words, it’s approaching the Netflix-like service for games that we all dream of. New games are added every month, and you can cancel the service at any time.

