Xbox Partners With Logitech to Create New Adaptive Controller Options

Xbox and Logitech have expanded the options available for the Xbox Adaptive Controller with the release of a new product called the Adaptive Gaming Kit. This kit includes several buttons of varying sizes and purposes as well as a game board and other accessories used to create the optimal setup for whoever is using the Xbox Adaptive Controller. The two companies announced the partnership this week with a trailer showing off how the new kit works along with insights from the minds behind its creation.

The new Adaptive Gaming Kit can be seen through Logitech’s site here. It’s designed specifically for the Xbox Adaptive Controller and costs $99.99 for a total of 10 different buttons, two triggers, two game boards used to position the various peripherals, hook and loop ties, stickers, and labels. This kit itself doesn’t come with the Xbox Adaptive Controller itself though, so you’ll have to purchase that separately if you don’t already own one.

“The Adaptive Gaming Kit is a collection of high performance, durable buttons and triggers for the Xbox Adaptive Controller to unlock the possibilities of play,” Logitech said about its new product. “Xbox Adaptive Controller sold separately. Logitech G worked with different accessibility organizations to develop a comprehensive set of controls for ultimate configurability and flexibility.”

When everyone plays, we all win. The Xbox Adaptive Controller has found its Player 2. Get the Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit: https://t.co/zQy8yMkg3K pic.twitter.com/CptKlSFYeU — Xbox ➡️ X019 🇬🇧 (@Xbox) November 18, 2019

Members of the Logitech and Microsoft teams as well as others like AbleGamers’ Steven Spohn discussed the Adaptive Gaming Kit in the trailers above to discuss how the partnership came to be and what the future might have in store for more accessible gaming options.

“So when we first started looking at the Xbox Adaptive Controller, we realized it was just the beginning,” said Ujesh Desai, the vice president of gaming at Logitech. “And there was a bunch of different peripherals and gear that you had to buy to really unlock its full capabilities. This was something we really had a responsibility to do and do well.”

Desai continued towards the end of the trailer to say that, while this is a step forward for more accessible options, Logitech and others “should’ve been doing this already.” He added that the Xbox Adaptive Controller and its new Adaptive Gaming Kit is “just the start” of what’s planned.