Xbox One Boss Talks About E3 This Year Without PlayStation

Last year, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it would be skipping E3 2019, leaving the ball completely in Microsoft’s court to either slam home or brick. And while Nintendo will be present at the event, it won’t have a live show, meaning Xbox is the only one of the big three who will be at E3 with a live media showcase. As you would expect, Microsoft didn’t anticipate Sony backing out, but now that it has, Xbox boss Phil Spencer and his team feel even more pressure to deliver.

“This is going to be an interesting one,” said Spencer during a recent episode of Inside Xbox. “We are the [only] platform-holder that has a live stage show. It’s kind of just us this year. I feel the responsibility of that. I want to represent gaming. I think it’s an important time where the larger community–news [organisations] and other things–are looking at the gaming industry at E3.”

Spencer continued:

“I think it’s a time where we kind of pop above a lot of the noise that’s out there. The whole team, we’re taking the responsibility of being out there representing gaming and wanting to do a good job of that.”

With PlayStation out of the picture, there’s going to be undoubtedly a ton of third-party games trying to get a spot on Xbox’s stage, which is a curse and a blessing. For one, you’ll have some of the biggest games in the industry on your stage. However, this must present some type of logistical nightmare for Spencer and his team as they try and create a balanced presentation, which is likely going to be where they reveal the next-gen Xbox.

That said, Xbox and Spencer have teased in the past, multiple times, that this will be the biggest E3 showing for them yet. In other words, they look fully ready to capitalize on Sony’s absence.

