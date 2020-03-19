New Free Xbox One Games Now Available Via Xbox Games With Gold

Two new Xbox One games are now available for free to all Xbox Gold subscribers. More specifically, Xbox Games With Gold subscribers can now get a total of three games for free, one of which has been available since the start of the month, and two which just became available this week. And that’s it. There’s no strings attached. As long as you’re an Xbox Gold subscriber, you can download and play the games as much as you want as long as you stay subscribed to the service. Meanwhile, if you’re not an Xbox Gold subscriber, you will need to pay for the games if you want to play them.

As you may know, Xbox Games With Gold gives out four free games every month. Two of these games are Xbox One games, and the other two are Xbox 360 games playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility.

Below, you can check out all three games, as well as trailers for each:

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero and Sonic Generations are now available for free with #GamesWithGold https://t.co/vAjs4tN8TW pic.twitter.com/x6FUOJqd0X — Larry Hryb 🦉✨ (@majornelson) March 16, 2020

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero

“Shantae embarks on her first full HD adventure! When a mysterious crime wave sweeps Sequin Land, it’s up to Half-Genie Hero Shantae to save the day! Use Shantae’s devastating Hair-Whip Attack to send monsters flying, or Belly Dance to transform her into more powerful forms! Topple the masterminds behind each criminal caper and prepare for the ultimate showdown against Shantae’s arch nemesis – the bodacious buccaneer Risky Boots!”

Available: March 16 – April 15

Sonic Generations

“Sonic’s universe is thrown into chaos when a mysterious new power comes into force, creating ‘time holes’ which take Sonic and his friends back in time. Whilst there, Sonic runs into some very familiar characters from his past including a younger version of himself! Now they must team up to defeat their enemies, save their friends, and find out who is behind this diabolical deed.”

Available: March 16 – March 31

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

‘In this latest chapter from the award-winning studio behind Batman – The Telltale Series, both Bruce Wayne and Batman will be forced into precarious new roles. The Riddler has returned to terrorize Gotham City, but his gruesome puzzles merely foreshadow an even greater crisis. With the arrival of a ruthless federal agent and the return of a still nascent Joker, Batman must navigate uneasy alliances while Bruce Wayne undertakes a perilous series of deceptions. Which of Batman’s new allies will you choose to trust? And how deep into the darkness will you let Bruce descend?”

Available: March 1 – March 31