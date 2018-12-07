Xbox One Game Awards Sale Offers Deals On ‘Black Ops 4,’ ‘Forza Horizon 4’ and More

Just as Nintendo has done with its Switch eShop and Sony is doing on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft has a great sale happening today on the Xbox Live Marketplace, just in time for tonight’s Game Awards.

The sale, which should last over the next few days, provides a number of discounts on hit games, including new releases like Starlink: Battle For Atlas, SoulCalibur VI, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and several others. It looks like you do need to be a Gold member to take advantage, but there are a number of bargains that make it worthwhile.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the full list of deals below.

Desert Child (pre-order)- $10.79

11-11 Memories Retold- $20.99

SoulCalibur VI- $41.99

Starlink: Battle For Atlas- $44.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4- $47.99

The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories- $22.49

Deployment- $7.49

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey- $40.19

Gnomes Garden- $2.50

Forza Horizon 4- $38.99

Mega Man 11- $23.99

FIFA 19- $35.99

Valkyria Chronicles 4- $30.00

Transference- $14.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider- $30.00

Adios Amigos- $7.49

NBA 2K19- $30.00

Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection- $35.99

Brawlout- $10.00

Treadnauts- $7.49

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes- $11.24

Madden NFL 19- $30.00

Overcooked! 2- $18.74

Dead Cells- $16.74

Doughlings: Arcade- $5.24

Banner Saga 3- $19.99

Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo Edition- $4.79

No Man’s Sky- $39.99

Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge- $7.49

Wheelspin Frenzy- $4.99

The Crew 2- $24.00

Atomine- $4.99

Grab the Bottle- $2.49

Riddled Corpses EX- $8.03

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset- $20.00

Awkward- $5.99

Yoku’s Island Express- $6.60

oOo: Ascension- $6.99

Disco Dodgeball Remix- $7.50

Grim Legends Collection- $35.99

Rocket Wars- $3.99

Far Cry 5: Gold Edition- $45.00

Far Cry 5: Deluxe Edition- $35.00

Far Cry 5- $30.00

A Way Out- $20.99

Sea of Thieves- $29.99

RiftStar Raiders- $11.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition- $18.00

Marooners- $4.99

Nightmares From the Deep Collection- $35.99

Digerati Pixel Art Bundle Part 1- $40.39

Dragon Ball FighterZ- $24.00

Digerati Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 1- $10.65

Ultimate Chicken Horse- $8.99

The Jackbox Party Quadpack- $74.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus- $19.80

Tricky Towers- $5.99

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor- $11.99

The Elder Scrolls Online- $10.00

SpeedRunners- $4.99

Black & White Bushido- $6.49

Use Your Words- $7.49

Cluster Truck- $7.49

Light & Dark Bundle- $22.49

Mantis Burn Racing- $4.49

Overcooked- $4.25

Doom- $14.99

Coffin Dodgers- $4.80

Pang Adventures- $4.99

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure- $5.00

Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings- $5.00

Pool Nation FX- $2.70

Grand Theft Auto V- $19.49

There are no doubt some good indie games on here, but getting your hands on titles like SoulCalibur VI and Grand Theft Auto V for a bargain is the best way to go.

Get these great deals while you can!