Xbox One Game Suddenly Removed From Sale

An Xbox One game has suddenly been removed from sale, prompting a huge wave of speculation. More specifically, Shadows of the Damned has been removed from the Xbox Marketplace, meaning you can no longer buy the Xbox 360 game, which is also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear why the game has been delisted, but it was first noticed last night and remains unavailable for purchase.

Making the matter more peculiar is that the game was recently put on sale. So, if you copped it before it was removed, you can play it as much as you want, but now it appears there's no way to buy the game on Xbox 360 and Xbox One, at least on the Microsoft Store.

Taking to Twitter, one user revealed that they were told by Xbox customer service that the game was pulled from the marketplace by its publisher, EA. That said, this is the only information pertaining to the delisting we have, and it's important to note, it isn't official.

Shadows of the Damned is on sale on XBL but it doesn't seem like there's any buy button (delist or error?) https://t.co/6uSHSXqlK0 pic.twitter.com/s4cVqIy0Jn — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 30, 2020

At the moment of publishing, neither Xbox nor EA have issued any sort of comment on the situation. That said, this isn't the first time a game has been randomly delisted with no explanation.

For those that don't know: Shadows of the Damned is a PS3 and Xbox 360 game that debuted back in 2011 via the aforementioned EA and developer Grasshopper Manufacture. Further, the game was a collaborative effort between Goichi Suda and Shinji Mikami, the former best known for the No More Heroes series and the latter best known as the creator of Resident Evil. As you would expect from a collaboration between these two, the game blended punk rock with psychological thriller action, but unfortunately, it didn't quite hit the mark. Not only were sales a bit light, but the game landed a Metacritic score of 77.

In recent years, there have been rumors about a remaster of the game, and this could explain why it's randomly being delisted. However, for now, these are nothing more than rumors.

